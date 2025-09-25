Osceola Prepares to Launch First-of-Its-Kind Mini-Pitch Facility

The City of Osceola, in collaboration with Kick It Forward, Osceola Chamber Main Street, and Musco Lighting, is proud to announce the launch of the Osceola Mini-Pitch Initiative — a cutting-edge, community-centered facility dedicated to bringing accessible, safe, and quality play spaces to all residents. Situated south of the Osceola Soccer Complex off One Tribe Drive, the Mini-Pitch will be the first of its kind in Clarke County, marking a major investment in Osceola’s commitment to health, wellness and community.

A Mini-Pitch is a compact soccer field designed for flexible, high-use play. The field concept for Osceola was proposed by Jorge Avalos and Jose Escareno from Kick It Forward (KIF), a nonprofit devoted to making soccer more accessible by building these Mini-Pitches across the nation and helping foster youth athletic development and encouraging inclusive, community-minded play. To date, KIF has helped raise funds for over 55 Mini-Pitches nationwide.

The initial mini pitch to be built in Osceola will be the largest offered through the Kick It Forward organization at 120’ x 60’. Future pitches as well as the addition of restroom facilities and paved parking were all discussed with the Kick It Forward team at a recent Osceola City Council meeting.

Jorge, who also coached the Clarke Soccer team talked about the growing popularity of the sport saying, “Having a mini-pitch available to the community will help bridge that gap for students interested in sports and preparing for High School competition while also offering new community space for activities outside games and tournaments.”

This venture directly addresses Osceola’s growing demand for recreational opportunities, opportunities that are accessible, affordable, and close to home. Just a few of the benefits of the Mini-Pitch concept:



Providing Safe Spaces — Well-lit, well-maintained facility where families, children, and adults can gather.

Encouraging Health & Wellness — An outlet for physical activity that promotes cardiovascular health, coordination, teamwork, and mental wellbeing.

Building Community & Inclusivity — The pitch offers a place where neighbors of all backgrounds can meet, socialize, and support each other; where skill level does not matter.

Maximizing Use in Rural Settings — Smaller footprint, lower cost, easier to maintain than full-size fields; ideal for rural areas where space, resources, and budgets can be limited.

The Osceola Mini-Pitch is the result of a strong partnership among local and national organizations, each bringing unique strengths to the initiative. The City of Osceola is providing critical infrastructure support, ensuring the site is properly prepared, safe, and accessible for community use. Osceola Parks and Rec will administer and manage the pitch. Osceola Chamber Main Street is engaging local businesses and residents, helping to secure sponsorships and guaranteeing that the facility reflects and serves broad community needs. Musco Lighting, a national leader in sports lighting, has contributed its design expertise and lighting technology to ensure the Mini-Pitch meets the highest standards for both safety and performance. Finally, Kick It Forward has spearheaded fundraising for the initiative, drawing on its extensive experience in delivering Mini-Pitch facilities across the country. With this collaboration, Osceola will join a growing network of more than 55 Mini-Pitches nationwide, bringing a first-of-its-kind recreational opportunity to Clarke County.

Because of this collaboration, Osceola’s Mini-Pitch will offer something truly special: the chance to play, connect, and grow in a facility that has the quality of a “mini-stadium,” yet the intimacy and accessibility suited for a growing community.

The Osceola Mini-Pitch will not only serve soccer players but will act as a hub for physical activity year-round, from youth soccer and freestyling to casual family play, clinics, community gatherings, and possibly even outdoor classes or fitness events and concerts. Its presence elevates Osceola’s recreation infrastructure, strengthens youth development, supports healthy lifestyles, and adds value to the fabric of everyday life here.

Osceola City Administrator, Ty Wheeler went on to stay, “This collaboration and Kick It Forward’s history of successful fundraising and fulfillment on projects like this make this initiative a truly grass-roots, community effort.”

Funding for the initiative is underway. The full fundraising goal is $135,000. Local businesses, families, and individuals are encouraged to contribute through sponsorships, Donor/Founding memberships, signage opportunities, and name/logo placement. Donations can be made at www.kifsoccer.org

If you have additional questions or need more information, please contact Ty Wheeler, Osceola City Administrator at Osceola City Hall 115 N Fillmore St, Osceola, IA 50213, phone: (641) 342-2377 or go to www.OsceolaIA.net.