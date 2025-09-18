Observed every year in September, National Preparedness Month serves as a time to raise the importance of being prepared for disasters and emergencies that can happen at any time. With a theme this year of “Preparedness Starts at Home,” Federal Emergency Management Agency’s ready.gov is reminding people to get back to the basics and essentials of preparedness, specifically four key actions: knowing your risk, making a family emergency plan, building an emergency supply kit and getting involved in your community.

Know your risk

FEMA stresses the importance of knowing what type of disasters and emergencies can happen in your area to better understand how to prepare for safety. Some disasters, such as floods, fires and power outages, can happen nationwide, while other natural disasters like tornadoes and hurricanes are seen in only some parts of the country.

Having timely, reliable ways in which to receive alerts about dangerous situations can make the difference between a safe outcome vs. not. One way to stay informed is to keep a National Weather Service weather radio on hand. Another is Wireless Emergency Alerts via the free FEMA app on a mobile phone.

One can also sign up to receive text alerts from NIXLE by texting your zip code to 888777, or visiting www.nixle.com and setting up an account for email alerts. Another option is Alert Iowa, found on www.smart911.com. Both services offer information for various emergency situations.

Family emergency plan

Having a plan before disaster strikes for your family can help reduce stress, save time and save money. FEMA recommends putting together a plan by discussing how alerts and warnings will be received, a shelter plan, evacuation route, family communication plan and seeing if an update is needed to an emergency preparedness kit. Next, consider your household’s specific needs - from young to elderly household members to pets, preparing your daily needs for smoother communication later will go a long way. Making a family emergency plan and practicing that plan is also recommended; a free plan template can be found online at ready.gov/plan-form.

Emergency supply kit

Prepare an emergency kit that includes food, water and medicine to help you stay comfortable and safe until help arrives. FEMA suggests having one gallon of water per person per day for several days, a several-day supply of non-perishables, battery or hand-crank radio, flashlight, a first aid kit, extra batteries, manual can opener, personal sanitation products and a whistle as just some of the things to keep in a kit. More items including things to consider for personal situations can be found at ready.gov/kit.

Get involved

As emergencies can happen at any time and sometimes with little to no warning, learning simple steps such as first air or CPR can make a difference in your or someone else’s life. Joining a Community Emergency Response Team program can provide training on basic disaster response skills, and first aid classes are often available through the American Red Cross and other local groups. Online classes are available through FEMA at training.fema.gov/ndemu/schools/emergency-management-institute/ and the American Red Cross as redcross.org/take-a-class.

Additional information for preparedness can be found at www.ready.gov, on Facebook atwww.facebook.com/IowaHSEMD and on Twitter athttps://twitter.com/IowaHSEMD hash tags #NatlPrep and #ReadyIA.

History and

proclamation

National Preparedness Month was created by the Federal Emergency Management Agency after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. FEMA sought to educate the public on how to prepare fro and handle emergencies. In Iowa, Preparedness Month is sponsored yearly by the Iowa Emergency Management Association and the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

On Sept. 2, President Trump signed a proclamation declaring September 2023 as National Preparedness Month. Part of his statement reads,

“This National Preparedness Month, my administration recommits to ensuring that every American community has the resources and support they need and deserve, so that when disaster strikes, our state and federal governments are prepared—and our citizens are safe and secure.

“Tragically, over the last year, natural disasters have ravaged nearly every region of our country. To every unsung hero who has helped with recovery efforts, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

“These tragedies remind us of the importance of disaster preparedness and having a plan in place before crisis strikes. My Administration encourages every citizen to sign up for alerts on their mobile devices, set aside savings for emergencies, prepare a disaster supply kit and speak with their children on how to best respond to emergencies.

“This month, we recommit to ensuring every American community is fully prepared when disaster strikes. We pledge to work alongside state and local leaders to prepare for the needs of our citizens—and we express our unending thanks to every heroic first responder who embodies the strength and determination of the American spirit.”