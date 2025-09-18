College news 9-18-2025

FAYETTE – Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce the names of its spring 2025 graduates:
Holly Finley of Truro
William Smith of Weldon
–––––
DES MOINES – Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the summer semester President’s List.
To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average for that semester:
Madison Heaberlin, Associate Degree Nursing, Truro
Emily McKenzie, English Transfer, Weldon
–––––
STORM LAKE – Kennedy Hildebrand from Osceola graduated with a Master of Science in Education in clinical mental health counseling from Buena Vista University in Summer 2025.
Hildebrand was among more than 130 students who received degrees.