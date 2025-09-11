OCMS and CCDC Partner to Host Small Business Emergency Preparedness Workshop

Small businesses are the backbone of Clarke County’s economy, but many are unprepared for the unexpected. To help strengthen resilience and ensure continuity when disaster strikes, Osceola Chamber Main Street (OCMS) and the Clarke County Development Corporation (CCDC) will welcome the Iowa Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for a Small Business Workshop and Seminar: Emergency Preparedness for Small Businesses & Organizationson Wednesday, September 17th, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The seminar, held at the OCMS / CCDC offices at 115 E Washington Street, Osceola, Iowa 50213, will provide practical tools, resources, and strategies that small business owners and organizational leaders can implement immediately to protect their people, operations, and long-term viability. With nearly 40% of businesses never reopening after a major disaster, the event underscores the critical importance of planning ahead.

A Roadmap for ResilienceThe workshop is built around the SBDC’s structured, multi-phase approach to preparedness:



Preparedness — identifying risks, assessing hazards, and developing tailored emergency response plans.

Response — protecting employees, customers, and assets during crisis situations while maintaining communication and continuity.

Recovery — restoring operations, supporting staff, and navigating insurance, financial, and supply chain challenges.

Implementation — taking actionable next steps to ensure preparedness plans are sustainable and up to date.

Participants will explore real-world scenarios such as severe weather, cyberattacks, workplace disruptions, and infrastructure failures. Practical guidance will be provided on resource allocation, communication strategies, staff training, insurance coverage, and business continuity planning.

Why Attend?This event is not just about responding to emergencies—it’s about building organizational resilience. Attendees will leave with actionable insights and tools, including:



How to safeguard employees and customers in high-stress situations.



Steps for maintaining cash flow and customer confidence during disruptions.



Methods for rebuilding stronger, with long-term planning and community partnerships.

“Preparedness isn’t an expense—it’s an investment,” said Andrew B. Clark, CCDC Executive Director. “This workshop gives business owners the opportunity to protect their operations and build confidence in the face of uncertainty. Even small steps today can make the difference between recovery and closure tomorrow.”

Register EarlySpace for the September 17th workshop is limited, and early registration is strongly encouraged to secure a seat. Small businesses, nonprofits, and community organizations of all sizes are welcome.

For more information and to register, please contact the Clarke County Development Corporation at 115 E. Washington Street, Osceola, Iowa 50213, phone: 641-342-2944, or email: info@clarkecountyiowa.com.

About Osceola Chamber Main Street (OCMS):OCMS is dedicated to supporting local businesses, fostering economic growth, and building a vibrant, resilient community in Osceola, Iowa.

About Clarke County Development Corporation (CCDC):CCDC serves as Clarke County’s non-profit economic development entity, focused on driving growth, supporting businesses, and improving quality of life across the region.

About the Iowa Small Business Development Center (SBDC):The Iowa SBDC provides expert business counseling, training, and resources to help entrepreneurs and small businesses succeed, grow, and thrive.