First Phase of Osceola Water Works Water Main Replacement Program Nears Completion

If you’ve driven down West Garfield or North Fillmore lately, you may have noticed Osceola Water Works making some big changes underground. The project, which began earlier this summer, focused on replacing the old cast iron water mains in the 200 block of West Garfield and the 600 block of North Fillmore with brand-new PVC pipe. This upgrade is a big step forward in improving the service reliability of Osceola’s water system.

Looking at the project numbers, crews installed roughly 768 feet of new 6-inch water main, added two fire hydrants, six gate valves, and replaced ten service connections going into nearby homes. Along the way, the project also included pavement and sidewalk removal, water main installation and testing, water main connections, water service connections, and prepping the area for fresh pavement and grass.

The last two service connections to the new main were scheduled to be completed on September 5, with concrete work on Garfield and Fillmore starting the same day and continuing into the following week. After that, final grading and seeding will begin September 15, with everything expected to be wrapped up by the end of that week.

“By swapping out the old cast iron pipes for PVC, we’re preparing Osceola’s water system for the future,” said Osceola Water Works Superintendent Brandon Patterson. “Our goal is to tackle areas with the highest failure rates first, so we can keep improving the system for the whole community, one block at a time.”

This completed project is the first phase of a long-term plan to replace aging infrastructure. Looking ahead, the next water main replacement is planned for the summer of 2026, targeting the 100 – 200 blocks of North Lincoln.

If you have any questions about this water main replacement initiative, please reach out to the team at Osceola Water Works at 208 West Jefferson Street, PO Box 515, Osceola, Iowa 50213, phone: 641-342-1435 or email: osceolawater2@windstream.net.