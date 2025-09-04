Verla Cole Inducted into Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame

Verla Cole of Clarke County was inducted into the 2025 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the 4-H Exhibits Building at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday, Aug. 17. Ninety-two Iowa counties participated this year and selected 122 inductees for their outstanding service and dedication to 4-H. Inductees or their surviving family members were presented a certificate by the Iowa 4‑H Foundation President Don Timmins and State 4-H Program Leader Mitchell Hoyer as they were introduced on stage.

Cole has been actively involved in 4-H and her community for what seems like her entire life. As a young member of the Knox Clover Pals, she participated in demonstrations, assisted with community dinners, grew as a young leader and even hosted meetings in her own home. Her passion for service and commitment to others has never wavered. For the past 12+ years, Cole has served as the Clarke County Fairground Manager, where she has continued to support both 4-H programs and countless community events. Whether it’s helping with event set-up, managing cooking responsibilities or offering a warm smile and kind word on the phone or in person, Verla is known for her dependability and generosity. She never says no—she is always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone who needs it.

Beyond her community work, Verla is a devoted mother to Deanna, Cody, Holli and the late Doug. She is also a proud grandmother to Dustin, David, Donavon, Darius and Kaelynn, and a loving great-grandmother to Jayden, Jax, Kinley, Waylon, Bryan and Nyla. In her spare time, she enjoys gardening in her flower beds and baking in the kitchen. Verla is truly cherished, admired and appreciated by all who know her.

Cole has been an integral part of Clarke County 4-H and the Fairgrounds. She has been working as the fairground manager for over 12 years and is always cleaning, prepping rooms for events and making sure that scheduling is never an issue. She welcomes those that walk in with a welcoming smile and ensures that everything is taken care of to make their day incredible. Cole is known for being the kind of person who takes the shirt off of her back for anyone around her who may need it. She is incredibly deserving.

Counties select inductees for their exceptional work in contributing to the lives of 4-H members and the overall 4-H program Carolyn White - Clarke County Extension Director said. Many inductees serve as club leaders, youth mentors, fair superintendents or fair board members, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach county council members, county youth council members, fair judges, financial supporters, chaperones or ISU Extension and Outreach staff members. The inductees have demonstrated dedication, encouragement, commitment and guidance to Iowa’s 4-Hers through the years.

“We are honored to recognize these special individuals, for their advocacy and dedication to the Iowa 4-H program,” Iowa 4-H Foundation Executive Director Emily Saveraid said.

“This is a great way to honor the volunteers and staff across the state of Iowa that generously give their time and talents to foster positive partnerships with our 4-H youth,” Tillie Good, Iowa 4-H staff and volunteer development manager, said.

The Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame was initiated in 2002 to help commemorate the 100th anniversary of 4-H. A summary of previous honorees was on display at the 2022 Iowa State Fair in the 4-H Exhibits Building. These summaries are also available at the Iowa 4-H Foundation office in the Extension 4-H Youth Building at Iowa State University.

Information about previous inductees to the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame also is available on the Iowa 4-H Foundation website, organized by year and by county. Go to www.iowa4hfoundation.org/ and under the heading “What We Do” select “Recognizing Service” then “Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame.”