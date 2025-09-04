Murray blood drive planned

JOHNSTON – Every day, children in our community wake up to a fight they never chose, the fight against cancer. This September, LifeServe Blood Center is honoring Childhood Cancer Awareness Month by remembering that behind every statistic is a brave warrior.

Cancer treatment is tough on anyone, but it is especially hard on kids. Treatments like chemotherapy and radiation often damage blood cells, leaving children in need of transfusions to continue fighting their diagnosis safely.

Murray Community

Blood Drive

Thursday, Sept. 25

3-7 p.m.

416 Maple St.

Schedule your lifesaving blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287.4903.