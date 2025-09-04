Grassley Tours Lumber Specialties and Holds Q&A with Employees

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) met with employees at Lumber Specialties in Osceola on Wednesday as part of his annual 99 county meetings. The group discussed multiple topics, including trade, Senate confirmations, interest rates, workforce shortages, H-2B visas, skilled trade and more.

“I enjoyed meeting with employees at Lumber Specialties and answering their questions. It’s evident they’re committed to providing customers with high-quality products and service,” Grassley said. “My annual 99 county meetings allow me to meet with Iowans and hear about what matters most to them. I appreciate the employees taking time to meet with me and I look forward to bringing Clarke County’s insights back to the policymaking tables in Washington.”

This is Grassley’s 45th straight year holding Q&As in each of Iowa’s 99 counties. Grassley has held at least one question-and-answer session in every county, every year since he was first elected to serve in the U.S. Senate. He takes questions on any subject. Iowans set the agenda.