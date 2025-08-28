SHIIP Medicare Counseling Available at Clarke County Hospital

OSCEOLA – Clarke County Hospital has been named an official sponsor of the Senior Health Insurance Information and Senior Medicare Patrol (SHIIP-SMP) programs, a service of the State of Iowa. SHIIP-SMP volunteers provide local, confidential, and unbiased one-to-one insurance counseling and assistance at no cost to Medicare-eligible individuals, their families, and caregivers. SHIIP-SMP also provides community education on Medicare and how to guard against Medicare fraud.

SHIIP-SMP helps consumers navigate the complexities of Medicare and saves them money by:

Explaining Medicare benefits and rights

Comparing Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage, and other drug plans

Understanding Medicare enrollment periods and preventative benefits

Finding assistance programs that help with Medicare costs and Medicare drug plans

Learning how to protect themselves and their loved ones from Medicare scams

“We are pleased to have Clarke County Hospital join us as an official sponsor site,” said Kristin, Griffith, SHIIP-SMP Director for the State of Iowa Insurance Division. “The SHIIP-SMP program has a great track record for helping Iowans with Medicare questions, and saving them millions of dollars in health-related expenses every year.”

“SHIIP-SMP volunteers complete extensive training and maintain annual certification to best serve Medicare beneficiaries. We are proud to welcome Liz Cain as our SHIIP-SMP volunteer and are confident that her expertise will be a valuable asset to Clarke County Hospital and the patients we serve. We encourage local Medicare beneficiaries to take advantage of SHIIP-SMP services by calling 641-223-4346 to schedule an appointment,” said Melanie Boyd, CEO of Clarke County Hospital.

The SHIIP program is supported by the Administration for Community Living (ACL), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of financial assistance awards with $1,499,286 and 84 percent funded by ACL/ HHS and $285,728 and 16 percent funded by nonfederal government source(s). The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by ACL/ HHS, or the U.S. Government.

Clarke County Hospital (CCH) is a 25-bed Critical Access Hospital located in Osceola, Iowa. For nearly 75 years, Clarke County Hospital has provided health care services to the community and surrounding areas of Clarke County. CCH is an affiliate of UnityPoint Health.