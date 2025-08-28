Clarke County Hospital Partners with Team Blue Iowa and Urology Center of Iowa to Provide Free PSA Screenings

Clarke County Hospital is proud to announce a partnership with Team Blue Iowa and the Urology Center of Iowa to provide free PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) screenings at the Latino Festival on Saturday, September 6, 2025, on the Osceola town square. A PSA screening is a simple blood test used to measure the level of prostate-specific antigen in the blood, which can help identify risks for prostate cancer at an early stage.

This initiative reflects Clarke County Hospital’s ongoing commitment to improving community health through early detection, prevention and outreach. Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting men, and PSA screenings play a key role in identifying risks at an early, more treatable stage.

“By partnering with Team Blue Iowa and the Urology Center of Iowa, we are able to bring important preventive services directly to our community in a setting that is welcoming and accessible,” said Melanie Boyd, CEO of Clarke County Hospital. “The Latino Festival provides an excellent opportunity to reach men who might not otherwise seek this type of screening.”

The free PSA screenings will be available throughout the day at the festival. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with healthcare professionals about prostate health, risk factors and the importance of regular checkups.

Clarke County Hospital encourages men, particularly those over the age of 45 or with a family history of prostate cancer, to take advantage of this free service. No appointments are necessary. For more information, please contact Shannon Harris, Communications Manager, at 641-342-5487.

About Clarke County Hospital

Clarke County Hospital (CCH) is a 25-bed Critical Access Hospital located in Osceola, Iowa. For nearly 70 years, Clarke County Hospital has provided health care services to the community and surrounding areas of Clarke County. CCH is an affiliate of UnityPoint Health.

About Team Blue Iowa

Team Blue Iowa is a 100% volunteer-driven, nonprofit organization based in Waukee, Iowa, committed to providing support and raising awareness for Iowans affected by prostate cancer. All proceeds from their activities are reinvested into the Iowa prostate cancer community to fund education, outreach, and early detection efforts