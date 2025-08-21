Nomination filing begins

Persons interested in running for Murray, Osceola and Woodburn city offices and Clarke and Murray school boards in the Nov. 4 general election are able to begin filing their paperwork on Monday, Aug. 25.

Prospective candidates may pick up nomination paperwork from the Clarke County Auditor’s office, respective city hall or school, or find forms online and print them from: sos.iowa.gov/voters/candidates.

There are several seats that are up for election this November:

Osceola mayor (term two years)

Osceola council - District 2 and one at-large (term four years)

Murray mayor (term two years)

Murray council - two seat (term four years)

Woodburn mayor (term two years)

Woodburn council - three seats (term four years)

Clarke School Board - District 2 director seat, District 3 director seat, at-large director seat (four year terms) and one to fill a vacancy at-large director seat (term two years)

Murray School Board - two director seats (term four years)

Each candidate must fill out and file an affidavit of candidacy. Candidates must be an eligible elector in the city or ward, if required, when filing nomination paperwork and at the time of the election.

While a candidate does not have to be registered to vote, they must meet all of the requirements of voter registration: a United States citizen, a resident of Iowa and 18 years of age. They may not be a convicted felon (unless voting rights have been restored), currently be judged incompetent to vote by a court or claim the right to vote in any other place.

For candidates seeking a mayoral or city council position in Osceola, 25 signatures must be collected; for those seeking nominations within a specific ward, only residents who reside in that ward may sign the nomination form. For Murray and Woodburn mayor or city council and Murray School Board, 10 signatures are required. Fifty signatures are required for Clarke School Board members, with signatures from those who reside in a specific district for people running for district positions.

The deadline to file paperwork for candidacy is 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 18. All city offices must file with the Clarke County Auditor’s Office, while school board candidates must file with the respective school board secretary. By Iowa Code, the filing officers’ offices must be open until 5 pm this date (auditor office and school office).

The deadline for city election candidate withdrawal by written request or for city election candidate objection by written objection is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 23. with the county auditor or city clerk.

Residents in portions of Clarke County are eligible to seek candidacy and vote in the school board elections for East Union, Interstate 35 and Mormon Trail. Director seats up for election are District 1 and 5 for East Union, Districts 4 and 3 of Interstate 35 and two director seats, one of which is to fill a vacancy, for Mormon Trail.

Voter information

Voters who wish to file an absentee ballot request may do so beginning Tuesday, Aug. 26 at the Clarke County Auditor’s Office. Wednesday, Oct. 15 is the first day to begin mailing in absentee ballots, and also the first day for in-person absentee voting at the Clarke County Auditor’s Office. The final day to request a mail-in absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 20; this day is also the voter pre-registration deadline. The final day to vote in-person absentee at the Clarke County Auditor’s Office is Monday, Nov. 3.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4 and close at 8 p.m.

For more information, contact the Clarke County Auditor’s Office or respective school board secretary.