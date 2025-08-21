Clarke County Sheriff Seeks New Team Member

With recent capital improvements to the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, including updated office space, reworked jail facilities, and added infrastructure, Chief Deputy Sheriff Brian Akers has announced a new career opportunity within the department.

“We’re looking to fill a highly valuable position on the team to help in our day-to-day operations,” said Chief Deputy Akers.

The position now open is for a full-time dispatcher/telecommunicator.

“This position adds both value and support to our busy responders,” Akers explained. “While this work isn’t for everyone, done well, it’s as rewarding as any job out there.”

The dispatcher role is currently available on second shift (2:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.). Candidates will receive paid training that includes emergency and non-emergency call handling, gathering and relaying critical information to law enforcement and first responders, and entering data into statewide and national systems. Dispatchers are also responsible for providing timely radio and digital updates to local and regional law enforcement, fire, ambulance, and other responding agencies.

Compensation and Benefits:

Starting pay: $22.51/hour, with step increases at 6 months, 1 year, 3 years, and 5 years (top rate: $24.93/hour).

Full benefits after 8 weeks, incl­uding Blue Cross/Blue Shield health insurance, vision, dental, IPERS, and shift differential pay.

IPERS retirement investment opportunities begin immediately.

Ideal candidates will have strong communication skills (bilingual ability is a plus), the ability to work independently and as part of a team, and a commitment to reliability and punctuality. Background checks are required.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and possess a high school diploma or GED.

“This is the perfect opportunity to start a career path in law enforcement,” said Akers. “The right candidates will gain valuable experience and have access to training and certification opportunities that will help them grow in their careers.”

Interested individuals are encouraged to apply today.

For more information or to submit an application, contact Head Dispatcher Trent Preston: t.preston@clarkecountyiowa.org

All additional questions can be directed to Chief Deputy Sheriff Brian Akers at the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, 220 Townline Road, Osceola, IA 50213, or call 641-342-2914.