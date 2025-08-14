Passing of the crown

On Saturday, Elli Blackford, 2024 Clarke County Fair Queen and Iowa State Fair Queen, passed the state title on to Riah Schrage of Grundy County in the connotation ceremony at the fair.

Prior to the announcement of the new queen and runner-ups, Blackford spoke to the 102 county fair queens and the crowd as she reflected on her year representing Iowa around the state at different events and county fairs.

“I can’t explain how sweet it is to be home, sweet home, at our fair, sweet fair,” Blackford began, sharing she’d traveled across the state to 77 county fairs, wracking up thousands of miles. Through those travels, she said she began to realize one important thing.

“The purest of joys don’t always take place in the shining spotlight or the big milestones but in the quiet moments,” Blackford said. The little, everyday actions that we do with one another. I’ve learned to rejoice in all things and be thankful for even the smallest of blessings.”

Calling them “sprinkles of joy,” Blackford said they came in all shapes and sizes, sharing some of those sprinkles she’s experienced:

• Sharing cookies in the Winneshiek County Fair Office while chatting about cows, genomics and reproduction.

• Watching friends she’d made in Mills, Cedar and Washington counties hand their crowns on to the next fair queen, talking about how fast the year had gone by.

• Fireworks in the sky in Hardin County.

• Tours given by community members of towns who wanted her to see their hometowns through their eyes.

• Exploring new parts of the state with new friends.

• Having kids at the Clarke County Fair yell “Queen Elli” across the fairgrounds.

• Laughing with kids in Marion County as they raced golf carts on the Knoxville Raceway.

• Eating pork chops in a glove in Plymouth County

• Enjoying dairy producer ice cream and a seafood boil in the Union County Fair campgrounds.

“When I look back on this year, it won’t be the many county fairs or the number of miles traveled that stand out – it will be these little sprinkles. The conversations, the laughter, the shared cookies and ice cream that made it all so unforgettable,” Blackford said.

Speaking of the group of young women waiting to see who would carry on the torch, Blackford said they showed her that community spirit is driven by county fairs. She took a moment to thank her many supporters - family, friends and mentors - and finally the state.

“Thank you for embracing me with open arms, big smiles and showing me the love of your county fairs. It’s you that has made this year so incredible. As your 2024 Iowa State Fair Queen,” Blackford ended.

Union County Fair Queen Annalise Buxton was named second runner-up. First runner-up went to Ashlynn Gunnerson of O’Brien County, with Emery Hawkins of Appanoose County named third-runner up.