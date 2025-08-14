Clarke County Reservoir Project Advances Toward Key Federal Steps

The Clarke County Reservoir Commission (CCRC) is making steady progress toward its goal of building a long-term, reliable water source for Clarke County and the surrounding region. While the end goal of a fully designed and constructed reservoir might still be a few steps away, the Commission is entering a critical phase that will open the door to federal funding and ultimately allow CCRC to begin soliciting bids for final reservoir design.

This phase begins with the final draft of the Plan-Environmental Impact Statement (Plan-EIS), which was submitted by NRCS-Iowa to the National Watershed Office at NRCS headquarters for programmatic review on July 17, 2025. That review is currently in progress and is expected to wrap up by the end of August. Once NRCS headquarters has completed its review, any comments that arise will need to be addressed by NRCS-Iowa, the CCRC, and the project’s engineering consultant, HDR. That review and response period is expected to take about two weeks, ending in mid-September.

At the same time, NRCS-Iowa and the CCRC will begin reviewing their agreement and initiating any necessary extensions to carry the project through the next phases. With comments resolved and agreements updated, the final draft of the Plan-EIS will be sent to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other federal agencies for their input. This triggers a formal review process that includes a public comment period.

Once the EPA receives the final draft, they’ll publish a Notice of Availability (NOA) in the Federal Register, officially launching a 45-day public and interagency review period. This is an important part of the federal process, ensuring that all interested parties, including local residents, other agencies, and environmental groups, have an opportunity to weigh in.

Following that review period, the EPA will send back all comments, and NRCS-Iowa, HDR, and the CCRC will work together to address those concerns and revise the Plan-EIS as necessary. That process is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Then, a final version of the Plan-EIS will be submitted back to the EPA, who will once again publish a notice in the Federal Register—this time signaling that the document is complete.

About a month after that publication, NRCS-Iowa will issue what’s called a Record of Decision (ROD), which formalizes the agency’s approval of the reservoir project. Copies of the signed ROD will be sent to everyone who submitted comments on the draft. Shortly thereafter, NRCS will publish one final notice in the Federal Register to make the decision public.

The last major administrative step involves signing the final Watershed Plan Agreement between the CCRC and NRCS-Iowa’s State Conservationist. Once that’s complete, NRCS-Iowa will prepare a package for Congressional approval, which is required before any federal funding can be officially released. The NRCS Chief will forward that package to Congressional committees and the Office of Management and Budget for review.

Once that approval is granted and the NRCS Chief notifies NRCS-Iowa and the CCRC, the Commission will finally be in a position to move forward with the next big step: requesting bids for the reservoir’s final design.

While the process may seem complex, each of these steps brings the project closer to reality. The Clarke County Reservoir has long been seen as a vital piece of infrastructure for ensuring a stable water supply for the region. Thanks to years of collaboration and commitment, the path toward construction is clearer than ever.

Stay tuned for more updates as the project continues to move forward.