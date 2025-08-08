New Training Event Offers In-Depth Look at Drone Spraying in Agriculture

AMES, Iowa — As drone spraying technology rapidly reshapes agriculture across Iowa, producers, ag professionals, and entrepreneurs are seeking the knowledge to keep pace with this innovation. To meet that demand, Iowa State University’s Digital Ag Innovation Lab and Terraplex, Iowa’s premier drone spraying company, are co-hosting a new educational event:

Drone Spraying Essentials: From Basics to Application

Thursday, September 4, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.Digital Ag Innovation Lab | 3800 University Blvd | Ames, IA 50010

Designed for a wide range of attendees, from curious farmers to licensed applicators and agtech startups—this full-day workshop will provide both foundational knowledge and advanced insights into the world of agricultural drone spraying.

Attendees will learn:

How drone spraying is transforming farm practices

Certification and licensing requirements for drone applicators

Safe and effective drone operation strategies

Legal and regulatory considerations

Expert advice from industry leaders

Live Q&A sessions with policy and technology experts

Whether you’re just exploring the technology or already working with spray drones, this event will offer valuable tools and connections to take your operation to the next level.

Terraplex, co-hosting the event, is known for its high-precision drone spraying services and commitment to revolutionizing agriculture through technology. Their mission:

“Revolutionize agriculture with cutting-edge drone technology to optimize operations and maximize yields.”

Registration Details