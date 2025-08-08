Clarke County Hospital welcomes new behavioral health provider

Clarke County Hospital is pleased to welcome Mila Trombino, LMSW, to its Behavioral Health Clinic team. Trombino joined CCH on July 14 and is now accepting new patients, providing compassionate and personalized mental health support to individuals in the community.

Trombino offers a wide range of counseling services, working with patients experiencing depression, anxiety, trauma, life transitions, stress and more. Her approach to care is grounded in empathy, evidence-based practice and a deep commitment to helping others thrive.

“My goal is to create a therapeutic space that fosters safety, confidence and growth,” Trombino said. “I have a passion for helping people strengthen their self-awareness, build resilience, and find meaning in their lived experiences.”

A recent graduate of Grand View University, Trombino earned her Master of Social Work degree summa cum laude with a perfect 4.0 GPA. She also holds a Bachelor of Science in Child, Adult and Family Services from Iowa State University. Her clinical experience includes impactful internships at Clive Behavioral Health, Des Moines Public Libraries and Homeward Iowa, where she developed expertise in group therapy facilitation, discharge planning, community outreach and connecting individuals to critical services.

In her new role at CCH, Trombino will provide both counseling and social work services, advancing the hospital’s mission to address the growing behavioral health needs of the Clarke County community.

“Mila’s strong academic background, passion for service and practical experience in diverse care settings make her an exceptional addition to our team,” Clarke County Hospital CEO Melanie Boyd said. “We are proud to welcome her and expand access to mental health care for our patients.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Trombino, please contact Clarke County Clinic at (641) 342-2128 or visit: www.clarkehosp.org