Murray Jamboree this weekend

The 93rd annual Murray Lions Club Jamboree takes place Friday through Sunday at Murray Mallory Park.

Held annually, the Jamboree started in 1932 as a community potluck dinner hosted by the Murray Lions Club. In 1937, the Jamboree expanded to a two-day celebration, and over the years has included parades, carnivals, weddings, class and family reunions, vendors and more.

Friday, Aug. 1

The events kick off at 6 p.m. with the Lion’s food stand, Parker’s Paradice shaved Hawaiian ice, rides, games and activities for kids, miniature golf hosted by Murray FBLA, Lions Club raffle, CubScouts 50/50 raffle.

Bingo will be held at 6:30 p.m. From 6 to 8 p.m., and you can register for the FFA bags tournament to be held Saturday.

Jana West and Retrospect perform at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 2

Murray FFA is holding a pancake breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Murray Community Center. Anyone with baking contest entries will bring them to the Lions Hall from 9:30 to 10 a.m.

At 10 a.m., the parade line-up begins at Murray Church of Christ, followed by judging at 10:30. The parade, “Harvesting Hometown Spirit,” starts at 11.

The Lion’s food stand and Parker’s Paradice open at noon, and the Kevin Lindgren band plays from 12 to 2 p.m.

Inflatables provided by the Murray Development Corporation run from noon to 8 p.m. with all-day wristbands available.

Bingo begins at 12:30 p.m. and goes until 3. The FFA will continue taking bags registrations from 1 to 2 p.m. with the tournament starting at 2; cash prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. Bingo picks back up at 6 p.m.

A Bill Riley talent contest starts at 7 p.m., with fireworks and raffle drawing at 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 3

Community church service at 10:30 a.m. at Mallory Park.

History

The Murray Jamboree started in 1932 as a potluck dinner or community picnic. Five years later, the event changed from one day to two, and added public weddings. The weddings were noted as a highlight, with Murray businesses donating gifts or helping to pay for the wedding.

The first wedding to take place was between Mildred Osborn and Clarence Gossmyer on Aug. 11, 1937; it was witnessed by 600 people.

In year’s past, events at the Jamboree have included a carnival, horse racing and boxing.