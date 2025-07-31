July 31, 2025

Murray Jamboree this weekend

By Candra Brooks
.

.

The 93rd annual Murray Lions Club Jamboree takes place Friday through Sunday at Murray Mallory Park.

Held annually, the Jamboree started in 1932 as a community potluck dinner hosted by the Murray Lions Club. In 1937, the Jamboree expanded to a two-day celebration, and over the years has included parades, carnivals, weddings, class and family reunions, vendors and more.

Friday, Aug. 1

The events kick off at 6 p.m. with the Lion’s food stand, Parker’s Paradice shaved Hawaiian ice, rides, games and activities for kids, miniature golf hosted by Murray FBLA, Lions Club raffle, CubScouts 50/50 raffle.

Bingo will be held at 6:30 p.m. From 6 to 8 p.m., and you can register for the FFA bags tournament to be held Saturday.

Jana West and Retrospect perform at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 2

Murray FFA is holding a pancake breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Murray Community Center. Anyone with baking contest entries will bring them to the Lions Hall from 9:30 to 10 a.m.

At 10 a.m., the parade line-up begins at Murray Church of Christ, followed by judging at 10:30. The parade, “Harvesting Hometown Spirit,” starts at 11.

The Lion’s food stand and Parker’s Paradice open at noon, and the Kevin Lindgren band plays from 12 to 2 p.m.

Inflatables provided by the Murray Development Corporation run from noon to 8 p.m. with all-day wristbands available.

Bingo begins at 12:30 p.m. and goes until 3. The FFA will continue taking bags registrations from 1 to 2 p.m. with the tournament starting at 2; cash prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. Bingo picks back up at 6 p.m.

A Bill Riley talent contest starts at 7 p.m., with fireworks and raffle drawing at 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 3

Community church service at 10:30 a.m. at Mallory Park.

History

The Murray Jamboree started in 1932 as a potluck dinner or community picnic. Five years later, the event changed from one day to two, and added public weddings. The weddings were noted as a highlight, with Murray businesses donating gifts or helping to pay for the wedding.

The first wedding to take place was between Mildred Osborn and Clarence Gossmyer on Aug. 11, 1937; it was witnessed by 600 people.

In year’s past, events at the Jamboree have included a carnival, horse racing and boxing.

Candra Brooks

A native of rural Union County, Candra holds a Bachelor's Degree in English from Simpson College and an Associate's Degree in Accounting from SWCC. She has been at the Osceola newspaper since October 2013, working as office manager before transitioning to the newsroom in spring 2022.