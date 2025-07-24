Hunter education classroom course offered in Afton

Iowa DNR

Hunter education is a mandatory program designed to introduce students to several life-long skills that are important to many different types of outdoor recreational opportunities.

A local class will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 29, at High Lakes Outdoor Alliance, 2216 130th St., Afton.

Registration must be done online. The class is free but there are limited seats. Students must attend the entire class.

The course teaches students basic survival and first aid skills, water safety, wildlife identification, the basics of wildlife management, hunting laws and firearm/archery safety. Hunter education also stresses the importance of individual responsibility and outdoor ethics.

Iowa law requires anyone born after Jan. 1, 1972, must be certified in hunter education before they are eligible to purchase an Iowa hunting license.

Please note: When you are registering a child for this course please be sure to login as the child you are wishing to register or create an account for that child and do not login or register yourself as a parent unless you are wanting to take the course yourself for certification. Students who have previously purchased Iowa DNR licenses, such as youth deer tags, will already have an Iowa DNR account and should register for this course using their personal information.

For questions, contact Iowa Conservation Officer for Union and Ringgold counties Corey Carlton at (641) 414-2173.