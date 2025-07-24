Audit released on South Central 911 board

Iowa Auditor of State Rob Sand released an audit report July 15 on the South Central Iowa Regional 911 Service Board.

Financial highlights:

The board’s receipts totaled $1,357,540 for the year ending June 30, 2024, a 4.3% increase over the prior year. Disbursements for the year ending June 30, 2024 totaled $683,976, a 16.2% decrease from the prior year. The decrease in disbursements was primarily due to a decrease in the purchase of communications equipment.

Audit findings:

Sand reported three findings related to the receipt and disbursement of taxpayer funds. These findings are found on pages 30 through 32 of this report. The findings address the lack of segregation of duties and the lack of independent review of bank reconciliations. Sand provided the service board with recommendations to address the findings.

Two of the findings discussed above are repeated from the prior year. The service board has a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the service board’s operations and financial transactions. Oversight is typically defined as the “watchful and responsible care” a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity.

A copy of the audit report is available for review on the Auditor of State’s website at Audit Reports – Auditor of State.