Clarke softball goes 0-2 last week

Weather cancellations was the name of the game last week for most all area ball games.

Monday, Clarke traveled to Albia where they lost 9-1 in five innings. With only three hits in the game - one each from Maisy McCoy, Miah Graves and Liliana Contreras - McCoy ran in Graves’ hit for the lone run of the game in the first inning. Of 18 times up to bat, Clarke batters were struck out 10 times.

A trip to Bloomfield Thursday to take on Davis County ended in a 2-0 loss for the Lady Indians. Twenty-two times at bat resulted in three hits - two by Ahnyka Hewlett and one by McCoy - that got the batters to first base; McCoy stole one base. Parker Truitt was walked once and Avery Watson had one run on error. In total, nine Indians batters were struck out. Catcher Shaw and first-baseman Maddie Youngs put out six Lady Mustangs each.

The Lady Indians’ season moved to 5-10.

June 16: Albia 9, Clarke 1

CLARKE (1) 1-0-0-0-0

McCoy: 2 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 3B, 2 PO. Graves: 2 AB, 1 H ,1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 A, 1 PO, 1 E. Watson: 2 AB, 2 SO, 1 PO, 1 E. Reese Shaw: 1 AB, 1 SO, 4 PO. Hewlett: 2 AB. Youngs: 2 AB, 2 SO. Contreras: 2 AB, 1 H, 1 2B, 1 SO. Truitt: 2 AB, 2 SO, 1 A. Claire Jacobsen: 2 AB, 2 SO. Abbi Nash: 4.0 IP, 91 PC, 25 OAB, 11 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.

ALBIA (9) 4-2-2-1

26 AB, 9 R, 12 H, 9 1B, 2 2B, 9 RBI, 1 ROE, 2 SO, 1 A, 15 PO, 5.0 IP, 18 OAB, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 9 SO.

June 20: Davis County 2, Clarke 0

CLARKE (0)

McCoy: 2 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 3B, 2 PO, 2 A, 3 PO. Graves: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 SBA/SB, 2 A, 1 PO. Shaw: 6 PO. Hewlett: 3 AB, 2 H, 2 1B, 2 PO. Watson: 3 AB, 1 ROE, 2 SO. Youngs: 3 AB, 1 SO, 1 A, 6 PO, 1 E. Contreras: 3 AB, 1 SO. Truitt: 2 AB, 1 BB, 1 SO. Jacobsen: 2 AB, 1 SO. Nash: 1 A, 6.0 IP, 86 PC, 23 OAB, 4 H, 2 R, 4 SO.

DAVIS CO. (2)

Stats not currently available.