Exhibit showcases late-founder’s art

For more than 50 years, Mary Ellen Kimball worked to bring the arts to the Osceola community and residents by way of the Clarke Area Arts Council, art pieces around town, school events and more. Now, pieces of art she made can be seen on display at Lakeside Hotel Casino, in the area that has long-hosted local artists’ works.

Exhibit

The exhibit featuring Mary Ellen’s art was planned to coincide with the celebration of life for she and husband Dr. James “Jim,” that was held May 31 at Lakeside.

The Arts Council knew they wanted to do a tribute of their founder, to recognize both her efforts with the group and her contributions to the community.

With the help of the couple’s sons, Joe and Jeff, paintings, drawings and sculptures were selected to showcase Mary Ellen’s talents.

“Mary Ellen was very prolific,” CAAC president Kate Emanuel said, noting that pottery was Mary Ellen’s favorite. “She had given many pieces of art as gifts over the years…[just] an incredible amount made over the years.”

Paintings and drawings by Mary Ellen Kimball. (OST photo Candra Brooks)

The exhibit finished just in time for the celebration, and those who came to pay their respects to the Kimball family and share memories were able to view a wide-range of Mary Ellen’s crafts, from clay and ceramic sculptures to paintings and drawings created using the mediums of watercolor, ink and pen, acrylics and print making. Flowers for the celebration that adorned the tables inside Lakeside’s banquet room were held in vases that had all been made by Mary Ellen.

In her obituary, a quote from Mary Ellen was shared about her passion for the arts,

“I believe the arts are essential; they are not an option. They have a role to play in...attracting and retaining people, building our economy, welcoming diversity and providing a better lifestyle.”

The display of Mary Ellen’s works runs through July.

Paintings and drawings by Mary Ellen Kimball. (OST photo Candra Brooks)

Contributions to community

In 1971, a suggestion by Mary Ellen saw the birth of a new Osceola group - Osceola Fine Arts Council. With an art degree from Graceland University and a member of the still-new Iowa Arts Council, Mary Ellen saw the efforts that were being made to bring the arts to smaller communities around the state. Four years later, the organization became 501(c)(3) and was renamed to the Clarke Area Arts Council, the name it still goes by today.

Over the years, Mary Ellen sought to bring the arts - in whatever form that may have been - to Osceola. Some of those endeavors that she spearheaded or helped CAAC to obtain include: the Warrior Osceola sculpture that stands on Jeffreys Drive in front of American State Bank, an Duzer water fountain/sculpture at Clarke County Hospital - obtained from Southridge Mall when the mall was being remodeled, the mural on the north side of the buildings at 230 S. Main St. that borders the Fareway parking lot, organizing displays of art and history at the Osceola Public Library, the metal “Fantasy in Flight” sculpture outside of the library, finding spaces around town to feature the talents of local artists, including the ongoing artists of the month at Lakeside and the historical walking map of historic and interesting places around town.

“So many landmarks she helped us get that are still here,” Emanuel said. “She’s done an incredible amount to generate interest in the arts and keep it going.”

It was also important to Mary Ellen that children had exposure and access to the arts. As such, she and the Arts Council began an Artists-in-the-School event, where they hosted artists, musicians, dancers and more to come to local schools for demonstrations; the group has given out more than $75,000 in scholarships to students pursuing an education in arts, purchased and donated items to local schools, sponsored the youth Iowa Duck Stamp contest and hosted various workshops.

In addition to her involvement in the Clarke Area Arts Council and Iowa Arts Council, Mary Ellen was involved with the Iowa Stage Theatre Company, Ballet Iowa, Tallgrass Theatre Company, Des Moines Playhouse and Des Moines Metro Opera.

In 2020, she was honored with the Governor’s Arts Legacy Award; she had received the Governor’s Award for Promotion of the Arts in 1979. She served as chair for the Iowa Cultural Trust and in 2011 had two, life-size clay sculptures displayed at the Des Moines Art Center’s “Ceramics Show 2011.” The same year, a stoneware vase was featured in a juried show in Ames. She was Clarke Area Arts Council featured artist of the year in 2011.