College news June 19, 2025.

Creston – The following students from the local area are among the students named to the spring 2025 semester Dean’s and President’s lists at Southwestern Community College. To be on the President’s list, a full-time student must obtain a 3.50 grade point average or above during a semester. To be on the Dean’s list, a full-time student must obtain at least a 3.00 grade point average. There were 283 students named to the President’s list and 117 students named to the Dean’s list.
President’s List
Murray
Olivia Clarke
Brynn Harrison
Megan Henrichs
Kendrick Mastin
Kenzi Mongar
Mallory Page
Osceola
Marco Aguilar
Marissa Bakley
Noah Bishop
Katelynn Carson
Zachery Clark
Finley Cooper
Jonathan Day
Morgan Fisher
Paige Gilbert
Emily Glenn
Kodi Kent
Keirsten Klein
Maisy McCoy
Marisol Rosales Landeros
Belen Rosales-Avila
Jose Ruiz Rios
Madelyn Sweeney
Van Wert
Cortlynn Cook
Dean’s List
Murray
Abigail Chamberlain
Osceola
Maria Escareno Flores
Brody Feehan
Sylvia McKnight
Drake Moore
Jose Regalado
Mallory Sagastizado
Brooke Shannon
Jadi Short
Calli Wilken
Woodburn
Alma Heckman
–––––
AMES – Nearly 4,600 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University this spring. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held May 15-17. Larry Buss and John “J.R.” Robinson received honorary degrees during spring ceremonies.
Lexie Ann Penick, Murray, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, Summa Cum Laude
Jenna Lynn Crawford, Osceola, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies