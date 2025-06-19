College news June 19, 2025.

Creston – The following students from the local area are among the students named to the spring 2025 semester Dean’s and President’s lists at Southwestern Community College. To be on the President’s list, a full-time student must obtain a 3.50 grade point average or above during a semester. To be on the Dean’s list, a full-time student must obtain at least a 3.00 grade point average. There were 283 students named to the President’s list and 117 students named to the Dean’s list.

President’s List

Murray

Olivia Clarke

Brynn Harrison

Megan Henrichs

Kendrick Mastin

Kenzi Mongar

Mallory Page

Osceola

Marco Aguilar

Marissa Bakley

Noah Bishop

Katelynn Carson

Zachery Clark

Finley Cooper

Jonathan Day

Morgan Fisher

Paige Gilbert

Emily Glenn

Kodi Kent

Keirsten Klein

Maisy McCoy

Marisol Rosales Landeros

Belen Rosales-Avila

Jose Ruiz Rios

Madelyn Sweeney

Van Wert

Cortlynn Cook

Dean’s List

Murray

Abigail Chamberlain

Osceola

Maria Escareno Flores

Brody Feehan

Sylvia McKnight

Drake Moore

Jose Regalado

Mallory Sagastizado

Brooke Shannon

Jadi Short

Calli Wilken

Woodburn

Alma Heckman

–––––

AMES – Nearly 4,600 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University this spring. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held May 15-17. Larry Buss and John “J.R.” Robinson received honorary degrees during spring ceremonies.

Lexie Ann Penick, Murray, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, Summa Cum Laude

Jenna Lynn Crawford, Osceola, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies