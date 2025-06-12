June 12, 2025 college news

PELLA – Each semester, Central College recognizes students who have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement by naming them to the Dean’s List. This distinction is reserved for those who have earned a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 graded credit hours.The students exemplify academic excellence and a strong commitment to their education.

Josue Torres, Osceola, is in the Class of 2025.

Noemi Vega, Osceola, is in the Class of 2025.

––––

JACKSON, MS – Congratulations to Belhaven University student Eden Edwards of New Virginia on being named to the Belhaven University Spring 2025 President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average while taking a full course load of at least 12 semester hours.

–––––

ORANGE CITY — Chase Dixson, Osceola, earned a spot on the Academic Dean’s List for the spring 2025 semester. Dixson is a sophomore majoring in sport management-media/marketing.

The Dean’s List is comprised of students who achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or above while carrying a minimum of 12 graded hours.

–––––

CEDAR RAPIDS – Kirkwood Community College has released its Dean’s List for the spring 2025 semester. These students have achieved a 3.3 grade point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.

Alejandra Chavez, Osceola

DES MOINES –

DMACC President Rob Denson recently released the names of the Career Advantage High School students eligible for the Spring Semester President’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average for that semester.

DeVante Caldwell, Liberal Arts, Osceola

Josi Dutrey, Liberal Arts, Woodburn

Elyse Bierman, Liberal Arts, New Virginia