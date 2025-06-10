Mormon Trail event at Murray

On May 6, a tour of property owned by Mike and Teresa Jackson of Murray was held, coordinated with Clarke County Conservation.
Visitors learned about the route Mormons took through the area on their way to Utah, known at the Mormon Trail, in the 1800s nearby towns and the railroad. More than 70,000 Mormons traveled the route from 1846 to 1869.
Evidence of ruts could be observed on the property, as well as a dugout and what might have been a campfire site.
The Jacksons had donated a conservation easement to the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation on their farm. As described by the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation,
“The property consists of unplowed pasture with remnant prairie species, riparian woodland and wagon wheel tracks from the historic Mormon Trail. The easement preserves the cultural resources of the site while protecting wildlife habitat, soil health and water quality of the Sevenmile Creek – Thompson River watershed."