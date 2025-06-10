Mormon Trail event at Murray

On May 6, a tour of property owned by Mike and Teresa Jackson of Murray was held, coordinated with Clarke County Conservation.

Vehicles were driven by a family member, taking participants to each landmark. (CNA photo Nick Pauly)

Visitors learned about the route Mormons took through the area on their way to Utah, known at the Mormon Trail, in the 1800s nearby towns and the railroad. More than 70,000 Mormons traveled the route from 1846 to 1869.

Evidence of ruts could be observed on the property, as well as a dugout and what might have been a campfire site.

A youth learns how to use dowsing rods. The rods are use electromagnets to find places where the land has been disturbed at one time, such as where objects have been buried or to find water underground. (CNA photo Nick Pauly)

The Jacksons had donated a conservation easement to the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation on their farm. As described by the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation,

“The property consists of unplowed pasture with remnant prairie species, riparian woodland and wagon wheel tracks from the historic Mormon Trail. The easement preserves the cultural resources of the site while protecting wildlife habitat, soil health and water quality of the Sevenmile Creek – Thompson River watershed."