Vendor fair this Saturday on square

If you’re looking to do some shopping this weekend, look no further than Market on Main this Saturday, June 7.

Scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the new event seeks to draw people to the downtown Osceola business district.

“The idea came during an OCMS retail meeting,” Osceola Chamber Main Street executive director Ashleigh Eckels said. “We were looking for ways to keep people coming downtown during the Streetscape project.”

The first year for Osceola to host such an event, 19 vendors are currently scheduled to set up stands underneath tents along the south side of the Osceola square.

There will be a mix of familiar faces and new with a wide variety of goods to look at and purchase. The Clarke County Farmers’ Market will be set up on the square for their first market of the season from 9 a.m. to noon. City-wide garage sales will also be going on around town both Saturday and Sunday.

Vendors who can be seen at Market on Main include:

Sweet Bites - selling gluten-free and regular macarons.

Handcock Woodwork - handcrafted wooden kitchen and home essentials.

Crafty Creations by Lynn - handmade crochet items.

Your Sweet Pickins’ Venue - baked goods.

The Charming Walnut - woodwork.

Amorcito Baked Goods and Sweet Treats - glute-free, made-from-scratch goods.

Porp L. Ratts/Caddle Creek Co. - home and car fragrance products.

ABClark Fine Art Photography - black and white photography.

Enchanted Shelf - gently used books, comics and bookmarks.

Ivy Rose traveling hat bar - design your own hat.

Permalink by Bloom - permanent jewelry.

Lama Craft and Balloons - ribbon rose arrangements, shadow boxes and more.

Manualidades MS - jewelry.

Keller’s Farmhouse Creations - blinddate with a book, shirts, hats and more.

Timber Ridge Cattle Co. - beef snack sticks.

It’s a Rock Shop - crystals, rocks and minerals.

Auntie Kiki’s Good Bites - freeze dried candy and treats.

Homemade Legacy Bakery & More - sourdough goods, tallow skin products and sewn items like hot pads.

Naughty Shenanigans Designs - cups, tumblers, hats and more.”Markets are always a fun time. There’s really something for everyone! We’ve got all kinds of unique vendors, so chances are you’ll find something you really like,” OCMS events coordinator Leslie Torres said. “Even if you don’t, just come hang out, wander around and enjoy the day. Plus, shopping local is always better!”

Some stores around the square may also have sidewalk sales going on during the event.

Free stuff?

A fun incentive for the inaugural Market on Main is the chance to “win” a monogrammed tote and $5 in Diggin’ Downtown bucks. How? The first 25 people to find Torres will receive a tote and the $5 Diggin’ bucks. The money works similar to Warrior Dollars, just in this case they can only be used at downtown, participating retailers and businesses.

“If you’re already here shopping at the market, you can go shop at one of the stores around the square, buy a coffee or get something to eat,” Torres said.

Torres will be updating the OCMS Facebook page so people know who to look for, but she’ll likely be on or near the bandstand.

OCMS plans to host this event in the coming years as well, with the vendor list and number of shoppers growing.