Murray celebrates Class of 2025

The Murray High School Class of 2025 received their diplomas May 24. The seniors walked in to ‘Pomp and Circumstance’ performed by the high school concert band. Superintendent Tim Kuehl gave the welcome and the award presentations following, led by principal Deborah Chapman. Class salutatorian Junah Alexandar gave an address followed by valedictorian Kenzi Mongar.

Guest speaker for commencement was Heather Pate, junior and senior high ELA teacher. The class was then presented by Kuehl and diplomas presented by Murray School Board President Tara Page. Seniors handed out flowers to loved ones, and walked out to the recessional performed by the band.

Several seniors were recognized for academics, volunteerism and more:

Junah Alexander: Academic Award–excellence for GPA 3.7 or above, Community Service Volunteer Award, SWCC TRIO program participant.

Alexander Bland: LifeServe Donor of Distinction, SWCC TRIO program participant.

Aldo Esteban-Cabrera: Academic Award–excellence for GPA 3.7 or above.

Bobbi Halterman-West: LifeServe Donor of Distinction, SWCC TRIO program participant.

Samantha Henrichs: LifeServe Donor of Distinction, National Honor Society, SWCC TRIO program participant, Community Service Volunteer Award.

Madilynn Henry: National Honor Society, Community Service Volunteer Award.

Jacob Keller: LifeServe Donor of Distinction, Community Service Volunteer Award.

Troy Keller: LifeServe Donor of Distinction, Bernie Saggau Award.

Kenzi Mongar: Academic Award–excellence for GPA 3.7 or above, LifeServe Donor of Distinction, National Honor Society, Community Service Volunteer Award, Bluegrass Conference Academic Award, Governor’s Scholar Award, Des Moines Register Academic All-State Senior Award.

Caden Page: Academic Award–excellence for GPA 3.7 or above, LifeServe Donor of Distinction, , Bluegrass Conference Academic Award.

Nathaniel Rowe: National Honor Society

MaKayla Showers: National Honor Society

Kale Tyler: Academic Award–excellence for GPA 3.7 or above, LifeServe Donor of Distinction, National Honor Society, Community Service Volunteer Award.

Presley VanWinkle: Academic Award–merit for GPA of 3.5-3.7, National Honor Society.

Class officers for the class were Domenic Guerrero, president; Andrew Johnston, vice president; Showers, secretary; treasurer, Henrichs; student council members Mongar and Guerrero.