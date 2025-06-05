June 5, 2025 college news

CRESTON — The following are among the students who graduated from Southwestern Community College during the Spring 2025 semester.

Murray

Abigail Chamberlain, Associate of Arts degree in Elementary Education

Brynn Harrison, Associate of Arts degree in Psychology

Kendrick Mastin, diploma in Carpentry and Building Trades

Osceola

Marco Aguilar, Associate of Arts degree

Alivia Bakley, diploma in Practical Nursing

Marissa Bakley, Associate of Arts degree

Amber Blackwood, diploma in Practical Nursing

Bailey Buckingham, Associate of Applied Science degree in Business Administration

Jonathan Day, Associate of Applied Science degree in Applied Engineering Technology

Lila Jones, diploma in Practical Nursing

Logan Proctor, diploma in Practical Nursing

Jose Regalado, Associate of Applied Science degree in Applied Engineering Technology

Madison Sandel, diploma in Practical Nursing

Woodburn

Alma Heckman, Associate of Applied Science degree in Accounting

–––––

LAMONI – The President’s List for Graceland University’s 2025 spring term have been announced, earned by students with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Jairus Davis, Osceola

Kenneth Fry, Osceola

Emma Heckman, Woodburn

Allyce Phillips, Truro

–––––

LAMONI – Graceland University has announced the Spring 2025 graduation list. Graduates from around the country and the world have been recognized for earning undergraduate and graduate degrees from Graceland University between Dec. 2024 through April 2025.

Caitlin Clark of Osceola, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

–––––

STORM LAKE – Buena Vista University congratulates more than 400 students who graduated in Spring 2025. Local students:

Crystal Locke, Osceola, Master of Education in teacher leadership, curriculum, & instruction (effective teaching & instructional leadership track).