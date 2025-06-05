June 5, 2025 college news

CRESTON — The following are among the students who graduated from Southwestern Community College during the Spring 2025 semester.
Murray
Abigail Chamberlain, Associate of Arts degree in Elementary Education
Brynn Harrison, Associate of Arts degree in Psychology
Kendrick Mastin, diploma in Carpentry and Building Trades
Osceola
Marco Aguilar, Associate of Arts degree
Alivia Bakley, diploma in Practical Nursing
Marissa Bakley, Associate of Arts degree
Amber Blackwood, diploma in Practical Nursing
Bailey Buckingham, Associate of Applied Science degree in Business Administration
Jonathan Day, Associate of Applied Science degree in Applied Engineering Technology
Lila Jones, diploma in Practical Nursing
Logan Proctor, diploma in Practical Nursing
Jose Regalado, Associate of Applied Science degree in Applied Engineering Technology
Madison Sandel, diploma in Practical Nursing
Woodburn
Alma Heckman, Associate of Applied Science degree in Accounting
–––––
LAMONI – The President’s List for Graceland University’s 2025 spring term have been announced, earned by students with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Jairus Davis, Osceola
Kenneth Fry, Osceola
Emma Heckman, Woodburn
Allyce Phillips, Truro
–––––
LAMONI – Graceland University has announced the Spring 2025 graduation list. Graduates from around the country and the world have been recognized for earning undergraduate and graduate degrees from Graceland University between Dec. 2024 through April 2025.
Caitlin Clark of Osceola, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
–––––
STORM LAKE – Buena Vista University congratulates more than 400 students who graduated in Spring 2025. Local students:
Crystal Locke, Osceola, Master of Education in teacher leadership, curriculum, & instruction (effective teaching & instructional leadership track).