Clarke Welcomes New Associate Principal for Middle / High School

Clarke Community Schools is proud to welcome Mr. Marcus Munoz as the new Associate Principal for both Clarke Middle School and Clarke High School. Munoz officially begins his role on July 1, 2025, bringing with him over a decade of classroom and leadership experience, a commitment to student success, and a vision rooted in inclusion, equity, and community engagement.

Originally from Iowa, Munoz is returning to Iowa after ten years with Aldine Independent School District near Houston, Texas, where he taught AP Government, Macroeconomics, and Special Education while also serving as the district’s College, Career, and Military Readiness (CCMR) Coordinator. He was recently named Teacher of the Year at one of Aldine ISD’s largest campuses serving more than 680,000 students from all backgrounds and a staff of more than 4,200.

“One of the main reasons I’m moving back home is to be closer to family. My parents live in central Iowa, and my son is about to start lineman school here as well,” Munoz shared. “I chose Clarke because of its diversity, really. After 10 years in Houston and my time in the military, I learned how important it is to work with different perspectives. I feel like I can continue that here, closer to home.”

Munoz is a U.S. Army veteran who completed two tours in Iraq. Following his military service, he earned an associate degree from DMACC before completing a double major in History and Political Science along with his teaching certification at Iowa State University. He later earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from Lamar University—all while teaching, leading programs at his Aldine position, and maintaining a perfect 4.0 GPA.

At Aldine ISD, Munoz helped co-develop a nationally recognized “Five-Star CCMR Program,” guiding students and their families and peers though the process of applying to colleges, completing FAFSA, and pursuing scholarships. He calls this creating “more than a generational impact but instilling generational expectations.”

“When you show one student that college or a trade is possible, it drives the next generation to reach higher,” he explained. “It creates a legacy of success.”

Now, he’s bringing that same energy and vision to Clarke.

Among his first goals at Clarke:

Building early buy-in and increasing engagement from students and families. “I want families and students to believe that, as long as the hard work is done, a rewarding future is possible. I want to be visible in the community; I plan to knock on doors this summer to meet more families!”

Expanding career and college readiness. Munoz aims to begin CCMR conversations earlier, starting in 8th and 9th grade. “If students understand GPAs, scholarships, career paths early on, they’ll aim higher. We can give them the roadmap.”

Creating stronger community engagement. Munoz plans to organize events like a local golf fundraiser to build scholarships possibly tied to attendance, aiming to make academic and behavioral accountability a shared community mission.

Munoz is equally excited about Clarke’s culture.

“The Clarke community is unique. Everyone was part of the interview process: staff, students, custodians, transportation, nutrition services as well as community members and business leadership. I’ve never seen anything like that. It felt like home before I even started.”

He also emphasized his long-term commitment to Clarke and the Osceola area.

“I’m not just renting. I’m planting roots,” he said. “I want to buy land, build a place, and if there’s a path to grow in this district, I’ll take it. This isn’t a steppingstone. This is home.”

The team at Clarke Community Schools ask you to join them in welcoming Mr. Munoz to the district.

If you have questions or would like more information about the new Associate Principal for Clarke Community Schools Middle School and High School, please reach out to the Clarke Community Schools Administrative Offices at 802 One Tribe Drive, Osceola, Iowa 50213 or call 641-342-4969.