In the spring of 1915, bright red poppies started poking through the war torn field of northern France and Flanders (northern Belgium). The field had been ripped apart by battle but somehow beautiful flowers grew where the soldiers had fallen. WW1 saw mass casualties. Canadian Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, who served as brigade surgeon, was inspired to write the poem “In Flanders Field.”

Now, more than a century later, poppies are still worn in memory of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

The Woodburn American Legion Auxiliary will be distributing poppies this Friday and Saturday. Red buckets are placed around the businesses in the community as well. There is no charge for the poppies, as the price has already been paid. The Legion Auxiliary does accept donations.

The Woodburn American Legion Auxiliary Post #157 helps provide support for veterans and their families. Most recently, the Auxiliary has paid for haircuts for veteran nursing home patients. In addition, the ladies group has donated to food pantries and school supplies for local students.

National Poppy Day is May 23.