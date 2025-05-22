Library summer reading program readies to start

May 29 marks two exciting happenings in Osceola - the last day of school for Clarke students and the official sign-up day for the Osceola Public Library’s summer reading program, “Level Up at Your Library,” from 1 to 5 p.m.

“Lots of fun things [are] coming up. Super, super busy packed summer,” Osceola children’s librarian Tori Virchow said.

There are 37 programs and events spread out across June and July. Some have specific age limits, while others are open to everyone. All strive to be family-friendly, yet still hit the interests of any age participant.

Each child can sign up for one primary event, one secondary event and two alternative events each month. If a participant cannot attend an event they signed up for, the library requests 24-hour notice so that they may contact someone on the waitlist.

Most of the events allow for 12 participants, some a few more, some a few less. Some have no limits, like Chalk the Walk and Bubble Day, as well as performances at the Osceola Country Club, which have generously offered space to the library for the bigger performances. There are even some that are competitive in nature and may result in a prize for the winner.

This year’s theme is all about learning through play, Virchow said.

“[It’s] how to take what you already do and amplify it.”

The focus will not be on video or computer games, but board games, puzzles and outdoor play. The theme, which is a program created through iREAD, seeks to use community and family interactions to help kids learn from each other and the people around them.

Though there are a lot of new activities and programs this summer, there will be some returning favorites, such as kids canvas painting. Virchow will also be hosting two Toddler Times, one in June and one in July, an event that is weekly during the school year. A spin on the monthly Lego Club will be found by way of Lego events in June.

June’s scheduled events are: LEGO derby, make and take LEGO character, perler bead workshop, make & take Mario craft, fairy garden display workshop, foraging class, Dragon Training Academy, make and take dragon eggs, hooks and needles, kids canvas painting, fairytale toddler time, Wacky World of Wesley Waffles, bingo, relay mazes and marble runs, DIY bouncy ball STEAM activity and knockout dice. *pre-registration required.

In July, events to choose from are: blast from the past stations, Chalk the Walk, never bored games, hooks and needles, kids canvas painting, Blue’s Clues toddler time, puzzle competition, bubble day, adult book trivia, family night at the Clarke County Fair, storyboarding presentation, picture book presentation, water day event, Clarke County Conservation presentation, Bigfoot Escape Room, hooks and needles, game show park and Minute to Win it. *pre-registration required.

Virchow said if she had to choose one event that she’s most excited for, it’s the Dragon Training Academy that will be held at 2 p.m. on June 9 at the country club.

“I think the kids are going to love it more than anything…I got to see [Brock Barnabas’] show, a snippet, and it’s really interactive and really fun. I think it’s really going to appeal to their imaginations,” Virchow said.

With some events offering limited amounts of participants, it’s important to get in on May 29 to sign up for your first picks. Those who are interested but unable to pre-register on May 29 can come in after or call the library.

Scavenger hunt

Virchow has put together a scavenger hunt, a fun “kick-off” event for the summer reading program.

Based on the book “Have You Seen Gordon,” Virchow will make a recording of her reading the book to be posted to the library’s Facebook page and hiding laminated copies of Gordon around town. There will be hints for where to find him but please, leave him where he is. Simply take a picture when you find Gordon and either post it to the library’s Facebook or tag them in your own social media posts.

Reading logs

The reading log portion of the summer program has three ages - pre-reader to second grade, third to sixth grade and seventh to twelfth grade. Each age groups’ logs have their own rules. Readers can turn in one completed log per week for a prize for a chance at a grand prize drawing at the end of the summer.

There is also an optional bingo card for readers that has different activities to complete to earn a bingo. With a maximum of five bingos per card, a max of 10 bingos for the summer per child is allowed. Proof will be needed to verify the bingo - perhaps a photo of the activity - and for each bingo the child’s name is entered for a drawing. There will be one drawing in June, and reset for a July drawing.

Reading logs and bingo sheets can be picked up at any time, but the count starts June 2.

Stay informed

To keep up to date with the library’s summer reading program and year-round activities, follow them on Facebook, sign up for their monthly newsletter or watch the calendar on their website. The text service formerly offered by the library has been discontinued, but they are working to find a new service for those who don’t use social media. Physical copies of the monthly calendars are always available at the library, with this summer’s ready now.