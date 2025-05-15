Clarke Community Schools Welcomes New Activities Director: Mr. Kelly Winter

Clarke Community Schools is excited to announce the hiring of Mr. Kelly

Winter as the district’s new Activities Director. With over two decades of experience in education and coaching, Mr. Winter brings a deep commitment to student growth, community engagement, and a fresh perspective to Clarke’s robust extracurricular programs.

Mr. Winter joins Clarke from the ADM Community School District, where he spent 22 years as a teacher and coach. He began his career teaching social studies for ten years before transitioning to physical education for the past 12. Throughout his tenure, Mr. Winter has coached a wide range of sports, including baseball, basketball, and football, and served as a head baseball coach for 13 years.

A graduate of the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in education, Mr. Winter is a firm believer in building strong relationships with students, staff, and the broader community. That philosophy has already been evident in his approach to Clarke’s recent varsity football coaching search, where he has initiated conversations with returning players, parents, and fellow coaches to ensure a new hire will be the right cultural and developmental fit for the program.

“I’m looking forward to supporting all of Clarke’s activities—from athletics to music and beyond,” said Mr. Winter. “My goal is to help create a more connected experience between youth and school programs, improve access to opportunities, and continue building pride in Clarke’s programs across our region.”

Mr. Winter was drawn to Clarke not only by its high-quality facilities and spirited student body, but also by the welcoming nature of the community.

“Every time {ADM} played Clarke, I noticed how respectful and supportive the students and families were,” noted Winter. “There’s a real sense of pride here, and I want to help grow that.”

He also brings the perspective of a parent, his youngest daughter will be a freshman at Clarke this fall, while his two older children are currently attending college at UNI and the University of Iowa. His wife is a long-time educator as well, currently teaching in the Waukee school district. While the family currently lives in Adel, they plan to relocate for a better balance their commutes and make sure they stay connected in their communities.

Mr. Winter’s formal start date is July 1, but he’s already been actively involved, attending spring sports events and getting to know the staff. He has expressed a clear vision for the future, including enhanced collaboration with local youth programs, development of the district’s weight training facilities, and establishing Clarke as a leader in both athletic and fine arts competitions in the region.

The administration at Clarke asks that you join them in welcoming Mr. Winter and his family to Clarke!

If you have questions or would like more information about the new Activities Director for Clarke Community Schools, please reach out to the Clarke Community Schools Administrative Offices at 802 One Tribe Drive, Osceola, Iowa 50213 or call 641-342-4969.