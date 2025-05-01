In 1928, 25 women joined together in support of each other’s grief. All had the same thing in common. They had each lost sons in the Great War. These women created the “Gold Star Mother” organization that today has 140 active chapters nationwide. Traditionally, the death of a loved one in active service was signified by a black arm band with a gilt star. During WWII, these stars were displayed on banners hung in the homes of each service family. The banners indicated a blue star for each service member. No family or mother would ever desire that star to turn gold. A gold star signified the ultimate sacrifice.

Everett Culbertson was serving in the 81st Tank Batallion 5th Armoured Division in Germany. Everett was born January 13, 1913 near Humeston, Iowa to Elmer and Flora Culbertson. He had been a mechanic at Lewis Chevrolet in Osceola before he mustered into service for the US Army on March 13, 1942. His younger brother, Raymond, also entered service in the Army. Private Raymond Culbertson stationed in Holland in the 119th Infantry 30th Division.

It was in early September of 1944 when the Culbertson family received the most dreaded news. A telegram from the War Department was sent. It stated that Raymond was listed as missing on September 2nd. Two weeks later, the family received letters from the missing soldier that were dated the 15th of September. This gave them hope. Hope that the War Department had made a mistake. Indeed they had. Private Raymond Paul Culbertson was alive in a prison camp in Holland. These letters were a glimmer of hope that would only disappear in a few short days. September 19, 1944, Flora Culbertson became a Gold Star Mother. Her oldest son, Everett, had been killed in action in Germany. While managing her grief, Flora would receive yet another telegram. Raymond, who had been missing, was now listed as a casualty of war. Their small family home on East Clay St, would now adorn a banner with two gold stars.

Brothers that were born in small southern Iowa community had entered service together and are now resting in eternal peace in the Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery in Belgium, side by side.