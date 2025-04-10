School budget hearings set

The public hearings for the Fiscal Year 2025-26 budgets for Clarke and Murray Community Schools have been set for next week. Clarke’s will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 14 in the Clarke Administration Office. Murray’s will be at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16 in the elementary library.

Clarke Community Schools

Clarke’s proposed levy hearing was held on March 24, with a proposed levy rate of 16.58531 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.

The total resources budgeted for FY25-26 is $50,988,060, up from $35,015,677 in FY24-25. Significant revenue increases can be seen in general long-term debt proceeds, budgeted at $15,000,000 for FY25-26 from $0 in FY24-25, and in other revenues from local sources budgeted in the amount of $1,850,000 in FY25-26 from $248,511 in FY24-25. Decreases can be seen in proceeds of fixed asset dispositions, which is budgeted at $0 for the coming fiscal year, and was $479,841 in FY24-25.

Instruction is budgeted at $15,850,000 for FY25-26, with actual numbers in FY24-25 at $13,605,781. Total support services have a budgeted increase to $7,251,000 up from $6,049,919 in FY24-25, with the largest increase seen in instructional staff support services.

Facilities, acquisition and construction see a $16,294,184 jump from $3,775,816 in FY24-25 to $20,070,000 in FY25-26, while increases in debt service and AEA support expenses are budgeted to decrease. Total expenditures in FY25-26 are budgeted at $47,456,493, and were $26,135,989 in FY24-25.

Total requirements for the coming budget year are set at $50,988,060, with the prior year’s at $35,015,677.

A copy of details will be furnished upon request.

Murray Community Schools

Murray’s proposed levy hearing was held on March 26. The proposed levy rate is 12.96176 per $1,000 of taxable valuation; no one present spoke for or against the proposed levy.

Looking at the budgeted numbers for FY25-26, total resources come in at $7,562,426, down from FY24-25’s $8,314,904. Decreases are seen in other revenues from local sources, which were $65,615 in FY24-25 and are budgeted at $500 in FY25-26. IEDA and other federal sources have a decrease to $70,000 in the coming year from $513,000 the prior year, while state foundation aid, instructional support state aid and Title I grants all have budgeted increases in FY25-26 to $356,057, $6,859 and $10,902 respectively.

The FY25-26 budgeted amount for instruction is $3,355,000, up from $2,914,488 in FY24-25. Total support services see a slight decrease from $1,743,997 to $1,725,000. The largest decreases are seen in instructional staff support services and student transportation, in the amounts of $113,561 and $112,840, while student support services will increase by $52,108. Total other expenditures decrease from $598,901 in FY24-25 to a budgeted $536,022 in FY25-26, with total expenditures budgeted at $5,846,022 in FY25-26, up from FY24-25 total of $5,488,668.

Total requirements for the coming fiscal year are $7,562,426, a decrease from the current year’s $8,314,904.

A copy of details will be furnished upon request.