Clarke fifth grade band solo and ensemble festival

The fifth-grade elementary school band solo and ensemble festival was held on March 27 at Clarke Elementary School. Mr. Oscar Ortiz was the judge for the performers. There were eighteen performances judged for this event. Mr. Ortiz awarded thirteen (I+) Superior Plus Ratings and five (I) Superior Ratings. There were no II or III ratings. Mr. Ortiz awarded four Outstanding Performances from the Superior Plus Ratings.

The Superior Plus Ratings (I+) were awarded to:

Jayden Lampe for his snare drum solo

Jaden Lampe and Rowan Keller for their percussion duet

Rowan Keller for her snare drum solo

Jase Manternach and Kelynn Masters for their alto saxophone duet

Kimberly Santiago-Sanchez and Neymar Perdomo-Sanchez for their clarinet/trombone duet

Abby Bassett for her clarinet solo

Isabella Link for her trombone solo

Michael Stroud for his alto saxophone solo

Ebony Lenz and Eliana Galeana Martinez for their flute duet

Gracie Graves and Kaelie Halvorson for their trumpet duet

Amelia Estrada Escareno and Bianca Guerrero-Escavero for their trombone/clarinet duet

Olivia Nelson for her baritone solo

Rachell Pino, Bella Patino, and Jose Gonzalez Zamarripa for their clarinet/alto saxophone trio.

The Superior Ratings (I) were awarded to:

Jacob Formaro and Shayland Roe for their trumpet duet

Jack Spidle for his trombone solo

Abby Bassett and Rylee Collins for their clarinet/flute duet

Tyler Clark, Lacy Shea, and Isabella Link for their flute/trombone trio

Hunter Cook and Amari Nathaniel for their trombone duet

Congratulations to all the performers of the fifth grade band!