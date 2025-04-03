Clarke Community Schools Calls for Volunteers to Mentor Students Through TeamMates Program

Osceola’s Clarke Community Schools is calling on community members to make a lasting impact in the lives of local students by becoming mentors through the TeamMates Mentoring Program. With a growing number of student applicants – with five girls and 18 boys on Clarke’s waitlist – the program is in critical need of more mentors to support and inspire students on their path to success

The TeamMates Mentoring Program provides students with a consistent, caring adult who meets with them once a week for 20-30 minutes—or more if they choose. Each mentor is matched with a student based on shared interests like outdoor activities, creative arts, sports, etc., ensuring that conversations and interactions are engaging and meaningful. This mentorship connection continues through graduation, helping students build confidence, set goals, and navigate challenges along the way.

The need for mentors has never been greater, statistics show that one in three students do not have an adult in their lives who can offer the guidance and encouragement needed to build a successful future. By stepping up to mentor, volunteers have the opportunity to change the trajectory of a young person’s life simply by being listening and engaging.

“We believe in the power of mentorship and the difference one caring adult can make in a student’s journey,” said Becca Kedley, Communications Director at Clarke Community Schools. “With just a small investment of time, mentors can help shape the future of our students and our community.”

Volunteers interested in becoming a mentor can contact Clarke Community School District for more information on how to get involved. Whether it’s sharing a conversation, offering guidance, or simply being a reliable presence, mentors have the chance to make an impact that lasts a lifetime. Additional information on the TeamMates program can be found on the teammates.org website.

Join Clarke Community Schools in building brighter futures, become a mentor today!

For more details, please contact: Clarke Community School District main offices at 802 One Tribe Drive, Osceola, IA 50213, or phone: (641) 342-4969.