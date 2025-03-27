Two citizens file for Ward One seat

With the deadline to turn in nomination papers last Friday, two Osceola citizens living in Council Ward One have turned in their papers to run for the vacant council seat. Those whose names will appear on the ballot are Luci Sullivan and Joseph Woodcock.

The Ward One seat has been vacant since Dec. 3, when the council formally accepted the resignation of councilman Dan Hooper.

Attempts at filling the vacancy by appointment, which has customarily how this situation has been dealt with in the past, did not come to fruition. While one nominee was entertained, publication of notice to appoint a council member was not fulfilled in time. Therefore, by code a special election to fill the seat became necessary.

With the date of the special election left up to the discretion of the auditor’s office, the date is set for April 15. Whomever is elected will serve the balance of Hooper’s Ward One term, which expires Dec. 31, 2027.

Only those residents who reside within Ward One may vote in this special election. Ward One encompasses most of the area north of Clay Street, west of South Ridge Road and North Delaware Street to Arbor Valley.