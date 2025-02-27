Voices in Unity: Celebrate the Power of Song

Graceland University’s Performing Arts (Music and Theatre) program presents this semester’s first of two choral concerts, Resonance & Transformation , on Friday, February 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Shaw Center for the Performing Arts’s Carol Hall in Lamoni, or for those who can’t attend, it can be livestreamed it at graceland.edu/live. It is free and open to the public.

The Concert Choir and the Harmonium Choir conducted by Lauren Clark, Graceland University’s Director of Choral and Vocal Studies provide the evening’s entertainment. “This year has been one of transitions and transformations. We want to celebrate how well our students have navigated the changes our program has seen in the last year,” Clark said. “We look forward to the message and harmony of voices it inspires.”

The program will include pieces by Reena Esmail, Cliff Edwards, and Georgia Sitt, among others. Selections of genres include traditional choral music, Latin American music, folk music from the British Isles, and rock n’ roll, showcasing the choir’s versatility and vocal range. The choir will be accompanied by pianist Jack Ergo and will feature students as vocal and percussion soloists.

Included in this concert are two pieces by American composer Gwyneth Walker, who is the subject of Clark’s current research. She is analyzing selections from Walker’s catalog in which she sets the poetry of Bengali poet and polymath Rabindranath Tagore. “These pieces explore different aspects of spirituality and growth,” said Clark. “The choir has loved learning these pieces. They have made the team stronger both musically and inwardly.”

The Graceland Harmonium is Graceland’s chamber choral ensemble and consists of students from across Graceland’s campus. Harmonium singers act as ambassadors for the University and the state of Iowa on tours and events in the community. The Concert Choir is composed of students from various academic disciplines who share a passion for singing and performing. They tour and perform at all choral concerts and University events.

The Choral Pops Concert on Monday, April 14th at 7:30 pm marks the choir’s final performance of the year. For more information on Graceland University’s Performing Arts (Music and Theatre) program, visit https://www.graceland.edu/programs/performing-arts/ .

“This concert is part of the Graceland University’s ongoing commitment to promoting the arts and providing opportunities for students to engage in cultural and artistic activities,” Clark said. “Come hear these very talented students and enjoy their enthusiasm for singing.”