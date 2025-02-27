2024-25 CCDC Grant Activities Forecast Development Opportunities

For more than 50 years, the Clarke County Development Corporation (CCDC) has been dedicated to supporting the community through grants and programming designed to help organizations achieve their goals and better serve Clarke County residents. A late surge in 2024 grant activities, coupled with a strong start to 2025, signals that development momentum through the CCDC and across Clarke County is continuing at a steady pace.

In 2024, the CCDC awarded more than $1.2 million in grants and donations to nonprofit organizations and municipalities across the county. A significant portion of these funds were discretionary grants aimed at assisting the community during the water crisis. Additionally, development grants, such as the $106,200 awarded to the City of Osceola for engineering and design work on its expanding trail system, underscored the CCDC’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the county’s quality of life.

“With [the trail extension] grant and its subsequent engineering studies and designs, the city is poised to receive an additional $750,000 from the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP),” said Ty Wheeler, Osceola City Administrator.

The TAP funding application is intended to support the extension of trails from the Q-Pond area westward, crossing Interstate 35 and connecting to Lakeside Hotel and Casino and the West Lake area. {link}

As 2025 began, the CCDC’s grant and community donation efforts remained strong, with more than $95,000 awarded at February’s board meeting. As part of its continued support and collaboration, the CCDC granted Osceola Chamber Main Street (OCMS) $50,000 to seed future renovation programs and assist with Chamber events throughout the upcoming year.

“We can always count on the CCDC to be a great partner in our ongoing efforts for historic preservation and support for local businesses,” said Ashleigh Eckels, OCMS Executive Director.

Osceola Water Works received a discretionary grant of $35,500 to cover engineering studies for an Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Emergency Water Plan. This plan will outline necessary procedures to address future water crises, from drought to contamination and other potential challenges.

Additionally, $10,000 was approved for distribution to the Murray Community Schools’ Scholarship Foundation and the Clarke Community Schools Dollars for Scholars organizations. These annual matching grants help graduating students from both districts start their college and post-secondary education journeys on solid footing.

“From the simplest community donations to our more robust, matching Pillars Grants, CCDC funding is designed to spur development and help our communities thrive,” said Andrew B. Clark, CCDC Executive Director.

For more information about grant and community donation opportunities through the Clarke County Development Corporation, contact Andrew B. Clark, Executive Director, at 115 E. Washington Street, Osceola, Iowa 50213. Email info@clarkecountyiowa.com or call 641-342-2944.