William Heitman hired as Regional Director for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach

AMES – William Heitman has accepted the position of regional director with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach serving Clarke, Decatur, Madison and Warren counties. He begins the position March 3. As regional director, Heitman will provide administrative leadership to county extension office staff and guidance to county extension councils.

Heitman was the executive director for the Red Cross -Eastern Iowa. He facilitated the board of directors, raised millions of dollars annually, and acted as the elected officer liaison chief for disaster response. He previously served as the executive director for the foundation and community engagement with St. Luke’s Health System in Boise, Idaho, setting annual fundraising goals in partnership with their finance committee. He also has administered and managed numerous outreach program as the president of Junior Achievement in Reno, Nevada, and Dubuque, Iowa. In addition, Heitman has served as the spokesperson for several organizations, is media trained and has emceed many events.

“Bill’s valuable experience as a nonprofit leader and educator are an excellent fit for the role of a regional director,” said Andrea Welchans, assistant vice president for ISU Extension and Outreach. “We congratulate him and welcome him to Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.”

Heitman received his bachelor’s degree from Luther College, Decorah. He has served in several social service volunteer capacities and has won awards for goal accomplishments and program growth.

ISU Extension and Outreach is part of the federal Cooperative Extension Service — a network of more than 100 land-grant institutions, including Iowa State University, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture serving communities and counties across the United States. Every county in Iowa has an elected extension council that decides how to support ISU Extension and Outreach educational programs at the county level.

For more information about ISU Extension and Outreach, visit www.extension.iastate.edu.