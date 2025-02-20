Osceola police assist with arrest

DES MOINES – A Centerville man and Texas native was sentenced on Friday, Feb. 7 to 40 years in federal prison for production of child pornography.

According to public court documents and evidence produced at sentencing, Luis Nathan Hernandez Jr., 48, exploited a minor victim younger than 12 and produced child sexual abuse material of her between 2022 and March 2024, including material depicting sex acts Hernandez performed on the victim. In March 2024, Hernandez persuaded the victim to take nude photos and videos, which the victim sent to Hernandez. Hernandez’s Centerville residence was searched in April 2024. A search of Hernandez’s seized computer revealed 598 files containing child sexual abuse material from at least 71 known series. Hernandez’s two cell phones had approximately 500 images and 17 videos containing child sexual abuse material.

In 2004, Hernandez was convicted in Texas of indecency with a child, which required him to register as a sex offender. Twice in 2013, Hernandez pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in Wayne and Appanoose counties.

After completing his term of imprisonment, Hernandez will be required to serve a ten-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system. Hernandez was also ordered to pay $34,000 in restitution.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. This case was investigated by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation-Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Task Force and the Osceola Police Department, with assistance from the Centerville Police Department.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.