Murray Special Olympics basketball team on to state

The three-player Murray Mustang Special Olympics basketball team has punched their ticket to state after placing first in their division at the Central Regional Basketball Tournament on Feb. 8 in Des Moines at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex. Their win will see them at the March 15 State Games in Iowa City where they will compete against other teams in their division from around the state.

The basketball team consists of three Murray students - ninth graders Keylee Halls and Zavian Davis and seventh grader Waylon Atkinson; Zavian and Waylon are brothers.

The Murray Special Olympics basketball team of Zavian Davis, Waylon Atkinson and Keylee Halls are moving on to the state tournament. Pictured in back is assistant coach Juan Echeverria. (Contributed photo)

Teams are divided into divisions based on their age and skill level, both of which are determined by an evaluation sheet that their coach sends in to the state. From there, the state office divides participants up for the regional tournament where the teams compete for a shot at qualifying for the state competition.

The trio at Murray are coached by Mike Peterson of Osceola, who has been coaching kids in the Special Olympics for about 30 years; he started doing so when he was a special education teacher in South Dakota.

“They’re very energetic…it just gives them a chance to experience things that don’t normally come along,” said Peterson.

This basketball season, Peterson was assisted by college student and former participant in the Iowa Special Olympics, Juan Echeverria.

Peterson explained that Special Olympics Iowa is a sports program for intellectually or physically disabled individuals ages eight and up. There are 23 sports that they can participate in throughout the year, such as basketball, bowling, golf, skiing, track and field, summer ball, volleyball and tennis.

Locally, Peterson has coached teams in fall bowling, winter skiing and skating, basketball in the late winter/early spring and track and field in April and May.

When it comes to winning, while everyone likes to, Peterson said his athletes are more interested in just participating in the sports, and don’t let a loss bring them down.

“That’s the attitude they bring to the table,” Peterson said.

As track and field season approaches, Peterson will have students from both Murray and Clarke Community Schools who will participate. He had one student from Clarke who participated in basketball skills and did not win in his division.

Learn more or volunteer

As the only coach for both Murray and Clarke students who participate in Iowa Special Olympics, Peterson would be happy to talk to anyone who might be interested in helping out. He can be reached at 515-664-7419.

He said it is a rewarding experience, and one that you have to experience to get the full effect of.

“Until you experience it, what the expressions and interest and excitement from the kids when they succeed, it’s hard to describe. It just keeps you coming back for more,” Peterson said.

Parents of children who are intellectually or physically disabled who would learn about their child participating in Special Olympics can also reach out to Peterson. There is no age maximum to participate, one can participate as long as they are able to compete.

More information about the Iowa Special Olympics can be found online at: https://www.soiowa.org/.