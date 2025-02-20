Murray basketball moves to post season play

ORIENT -- In a non-conference game against Orient-Macksburg, the Lady Mustangs fell in a close game 59-54. Murray held a one-point lead going into halftime, and trailed by two in the third. Their 17 points in the fourth were not enough to overcome the slight lead created by Orient-Macksburg’s 20.

Freshman Maliya Berry and Aylah Miller led the team in scoring, with 23 and 15 points respectively; Berry made the team’s five three-pointers. Keirsten Klein had 13 rebounds in the game, with one offensive and 12 defensive. Mallory Page had six assists for the team. The team had 14 total steals - four from Miller, three from Berry, two each from Page, Leah Frederick and Klein and one from Karina Romero.

MURRAY 54

(FG FT PTS) Totals – 19 11-17 54. Mallory Page 2 1-1 5, Leah Frederick 1 1-5 3, Keirsten Klein 1 0-0 2, Karina Romero 3 0-0 6, Aylah Miller 5 5-6 15, Maliya Berry 7 4-5 23. 3-point goals – 5 (Berry). Rebounds – 37 (Page 4, Frederick 3, Klein 13, Romero 5, Miller 5, Berry 7). Assists – 13 (Page 6, Frederick 2, Romero 1, Miller 3, Berry 1). Steals – 14 (Page 2, Frederick 2, Klein 2, Romero 1, Miller 4, Berry 3). Blocks – 3 (Klein 2, Berry 1). Turnovers – 25. Team fouls – 23. Fouled out – 3 (Frederick, Klein, Romero).

ORIENT-MACKSBURG 59

(FG FT PTS) Totals – 16 18-28 59. Carter Osborne 1 0-0 3, Marissa Cass 0 4-6 4, Kaydence Kirkland 1 0-2 2, Ella Boswell 3 7-10 16, Emma Boswell 5 6-8 16, Mattison Thompson 6 1-2 18. 3-point goals – 9 (Osborne 1, El. Boswell 4, Thompson 5). Rebounds – 34 (Kirkland 3, El. Boswell 10, Em. Boswell 21). Assists – 10 (Cass 1, Kirkland 2, El. Boswell 3, Em. Boswell 2, Thompson 2). Steals – 11 (Osborne 1, Cass 4, Kirkland 6). Blocks – 1 (El. Boswell). Turnovers – 20. Team fouls – 0. Fouled out – 0.

MURRAY -- Murray hosted Mormon Trail last Tuesday, with the girls winning 65-38 while the boys fell 48-52.

On the girls side, Berry was the repeat high scorer with 24 points in the contest. Frederick and Klein broke double-digits with 12 and 11 points each. Klein lead in rebounds with nine total, and Berry had six steals.

Girls

MURRAY 38

(FG FT PTS) Totals – 24 16-22 65. Berry 7 10-10 24, Page 2 0-0 4, Frederick 3 5-10 12, Klein 5 1-2 11, Romero 2 0-0 4, Miller 2 0-0 4, Kinga Kukus 2 0-0 4, Gracie Mathes 1 0-0 2. 3-point goals – 1 (Frederick 1). Rebounds – 31 (Berry 4, Page 3, Frederick 1, Klein 9, Romero 3, Miller 5, Addie Eckels 5, Gracie Mathes 1). Assists – 12 (Berry 1, Page 2, Frederick 2, Miller 2, Kenzi Mongar 1, Eckels 1, Mathes 1). Steals – 22 (Berry 6, Page 4, Frederick 4, Klein 4, Miller 2, Mongar 1, Mathes 1). Blocks – 2 (Berry 1, Klein 1). Turnovers – 19. Team fouls – 21. Fouled out – 0.

MORMON TRAIL 65

Boys

MURRAY 48

MORMON TRAIL 52

(FG FT PTS) Totals – 18 8-18 52. Owen Anderson 9 305 26, Noah Arnold 3 0-0 8, Levi Evans 2 2-2 7, Ben Eslick 2 2-2 7, Lane Flesher 3 2-5 8, Cooper Smith 0 1-4 1. 3-point goals – 8 (Anderson 5, Arnold 2, Evans 1). Rebounds – 38 (Anderson 4, Arnold 3, Evans 11, Eslick 11, Flesher 8, Smith 1). Assists – 9 (Anderson 2, Arnold 1, Evans 4, Flesher 2). Steals – 3 (Anderson 1, Flesher 2). Blocks – 4 (Evans 2, Flesher 2). Turnovers – 13. Team fouls – 10. Fouled out – 0.

MURRAY -- The girls faced off against the East Union Lady Eagles on Thursday, winning 52-31.

Berry had 12 points, Klein 11 and Frederick 10. Berry marked eight rebounds, with Klein and Romero having six each. Klein had five assists and six steals, with Berry and Page adding five steals apiece. The win moves them to 15-7.

The girls faced Melcher-Dallas (16-5) on the road on Tuesday, and the boys hosted Stanton (10-11) for regional play. The winner will then face Coon Rapid-Bayard and the winner of the Nodaway Valley v. Diagonal game. See next week’s issue for results.

MURRAY 52

(FG FT PTS) Totals – 16 20-32 52. Berry 4 4-6 12, Page 0 2-2 2, Frederick 3 4-8 10, Klein 4 3-4 11, Romero 2 3-4 7, Miller 1 4-7 6, Kukus 1 0-0 2, Eckels 1 0-1 2. 3-point goals – 0. Rebounds – 34 (Berry 8, Page 4, Frederick 5, Klein 6, Romero 6, Miller 1, Mongar 1, Eckels 2, Mathes 1). Assists – 14 (Berry 4, Page 3, Frederick 5, Klein 2). Steals – 29 (Berry 5, Page 5, Frederick 6, Klein 3, Romero 3, Miller 4, Kukus 1, Eckels 2). Blocks – 0. Turnovers – 30. Team fouls – 12. Fouled out – 0.

EAST UNION 31

(FG FT PTS) Totals – 15 1-4 31. Emma Vandel 1 0-0 2, Rebecca Young 2 0-2 4, Kayli Shade 8 1-2 17, Haley Willett 2 0-0 4, Montana Bonneville 2 0-0 4. 3-point goals – 0. Rebounds – 32 (Vandel 3, Young 6, Shade 2, Willett 2, Gwen Nixon 4, Maria Long 1, Hailey Lauffer 3, Bonneville 11). Assists – 9 (Vandel 3, Shade 3, Nixon 3). Steals – 11 (Vandel 2, Shade 2, Willett 3, Nixon 4). Blocks – 4 (Willett 1, Bonneville 3). Turnovers – 41. Team fouls – 27. Fouled out – 1 (Willett).