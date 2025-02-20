How to prevent frozen meters and pipes in frigid temperatures

Osceola Water Works

Once again, we are facing an exceptionally brutal cold snap. With high temperatures forecast at 0° and lows bottoming out around -15°, there is a chance that the moisture in the air can freeze and cause damage to your water meter.

When water freezes, it expands in volume by about nine percent, and it expands with tremendous force: The pressure inside pipes may go from 40 pounds per square inch (psi) to 40,000! No pipe can hold that much pressure, so it breaks open.

Pipes that run through the unheated parts of your home, like the garage or basement, as well as pipes in the exterior walls are most susceptible to freezing. Any pipes directly exposed to the elements, like hose bibs, evaporative cooler supply lines, sprinkler lines and others, are especially vulnerable, too.

Reduced water flow is usually the first sign ice is forming in your pipes. If that happens, grab a hairdryer and heat the most vulnerable pipes, usually in basements and crawl spaces or near exterior walls. Leave the faucet on while you apply heat. As you melt ice, the flow will increase.

Here are some other tips to help prevent freezing:

Tips to prevent frozen water meters

• Mind your outdoor meter (meter pit) – make sure it is covered fully

• Keep the meter warm

• Install heat cable

• Leave the heat on while away – open cabinets & room doors to ensure circulation

Tips for winterizing your house plumbing

• During a cold snap open kitchen cabinet doors

• During a cold snap let faucets drip slightly – not on an exterior wall.

• Keep temperatures steady during cold spells

• Shut off outdoor faucets

• Install frost-free sill cocks

• Disconnect hoses

• Cover hose bibbs

• Wi-Fi thermostat

• Install heat cable

• Seal rim joists

• Insulate pipes

• Shutoff water lines before leaving for vacation – call Osceola Water Works

• Insulate garage doors

• Set up fans to blow heat into cold rooms, or use space heaters

• Consider installing water leak alarms

If you have questions about winterizing your home against potential water loss or damage, please reach out to the team at Osceola Water Works at 641-342-1435, or contact Brandon Patterson, Water Superintendent at osceolawater2@windstream.net.