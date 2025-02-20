Clarke County Hospital Recognized by Chartis as a Top 100 Critical Access Hospital

OSCEOLA -- Clarke County Hospital announced it has been named among the 2025 Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. Chartis’ annual Top 100 award program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX®.

“The Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals award program elevates the very best performers and helps create a roadmap for those seeking to improve financial and operational performance while continuing to care for the communities they serve,” said Michael Topchik, Executive Director of The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “This is our 15th year recognizing the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals, and we’re thrilled to celebrate this milestone with this year’s winners.”

The Chartis INDEX leverages publicly available data to measure hospital performance across key areas impacting operations and financial sustainability. It serves as a vital benchmarking tool for rural hospitals, health systems, hospital associations, and state offices of rural health nationwide.

“Clarke County Hospital is honored to be recognized as one of the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals,” said Melanie Boyd, CEO of Clarke County Hospital. “Our providers, staff, and leadership are dedicated to delivering high-quality, compassionate care. We remain committed to advancing rural healthcare and serving our community with excellence.”

