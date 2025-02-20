Blood donors are community heroes

JOHNSTON – It takes less than one hour to donate blood and in that one hour, blood donors will do more than most will do in a lifetime – they will save lives. Just one blood donation will help save the lives of up to three different hospital patients in your community.

Every two seconds, someone in our country needs blood. You can pay it forward by giving a lifesaving donation and be a community hero. Schedule your appointment at an upcoming blood drive:

Murray Church of Christ Blood Drive, 03/07/2025 from 12-5 pm at Murray Church of Christ-Event Center (430 3rd St.).



Altec Osceola Body Plant Blood Drive, 03/20/2025 from 11 am-3:30 pm in the Bloodmobile at 1001 Furnas Drive.



Murray Community Blood Drive, 03/27/2025 from 3-7 pm at Murray Community Center (416 Maple Street).

To schedule your appointment, call 800.287.4903 or visit lifeservebloodcenter.org.

