Clarke basketball teams take win late in week

The Clarke boys basketball team picked up their fifth win of the season on Friday at Eldon while the girls picked up their third. Both teams lost at home earlier in the week to Creston and Centerville.

BOYS

OSCEOLA -- The Clarke Indians fell to the Creston Panthers at home last Monday. Despite maintaining a 35-31 lead going into halftime, the Panthers outscored the Indians 30-16 in the third quarter that gave them enough of a lead to win.

Brock Watson was the high scorer for the Indians with 21 points. Going to the free throw line eight times, Watson had a 62.5 percentage, making five of the baskets. Ryan Diehl followed in point scoring with 18, including five three throws made of 10 attempts. Nash Bishop hit double-digits with 10 points, including two three’s.

Jordyn Deleon Elias led rebounds with nine total - five offensive and four defensive, followed by Watson’s eight - two offensive and six defensive. Bishop and Diehl both added five assists, and Bishop and Deleon Elias had three steals.

CLARKE 62

(FG FT PTS) Totals – 24 6-10 62. Eli Fry 1 0-0 2, Peyton Lynn 1 0-0 3, Nash Bishop 4 0-0 10, Brock Watson 8 5-8 21, Ryan Diehl 6 1-2 18, Logan Gracey 1 0-0 2, Jordyn Deleon Elias 2 0-0 4, Brock Nall 1 0-0 2. 3-point goals – 8 (Lynn 1, Bishop 2, Diehl 5). Rebounds – 29 (Lynn 2, Bishop 3, Watson 8, Diehl 4, Gracey 1, J. Deleon Elias 9, Nall 1). Assists – 14 (Lynn 2, Bishop 5, Diehl 5, J. Deleon Elias 3). Steals – 7 (Bishop 3, Watson 1, J. Deleon Elias 3). Blocks – 5 (Fry 1, Watson 2, Diehl 1, Nall 1). Turnovers – 17. Team fouls – 16. Fouled out – 0.

CRESTON 75

(FG FT PTS) Totals – 28 12-16 75. Rhett Driskell 1 0-0 3, Josh Schaefer 1 0-0 3, Parker Varner 6 2-2 18, Jaky Hoyt 11 5-9 27, Tommy Sand 1 2-2 5, Bayden Schoon 8 3-3 19. 3-point goals – 7 (Diskell 1, Schaefer 1, Varner 7, Sand 1). Rebounds – 33 (Driskell 10, Schaefer 1, Varner 2, Hoyt 9, Sand 1, Tyler Riley 2, Schoon 8). Assists – 19 (Driskell 7, Schaefer 4, Varner 3, Hoyt 3, Sand 1, Schoon 1). Steals – 14 (Driskell 2, Schaefer 1, Varner 5, Hoyt 5, Sand 1). Blocks – 1 (Hoyt). Turnovers – 10. Team fouls – 9. Fouled out – 0.

OSCEOLA -- Last Tuesday, the Indians hosted Centerville, losing by just six points in a close game. The Big Reds managed to keep a points gap at the end of each quarter by no more than six over the Indians.

Watson and Diehl were the team’s high scorers again, with 20 and 19 points respectively. They each had four, three-pointers, for the team’s eight of 20 successful three’s. In rebounds, Watson had 17 of a team 36, with two offensive and 15 defensive. Bishop had the game’s high assists of four and steals of three. Diehl clocked four blocks, Watson three and Peyton Lynn two.

CLARKE 52

(FG FT PTS) Totals – 21 2-10 52. Lynn 2 0-0 4, Bishop 2 0-0 4, Watson 8 0-4 20, Diehl 7 1-2 19, J. Deleon Elias 2 0-0 4, Fry 0 1-2 1. 3-point goals – 8 (Watson 4, Diehl 4). Rebounds – 36 (Lynn 6, Bishop 6, Watson 17, Diehl 3, Gracey 1). Assists – 13 (Lynn 2, Bishop 4, Watson 2, Diehl 3, J. Deleon Elias 1, Fry 1). Steals – 10 (Bishop 3, Watson 1, Diehl 1, J. Deleon Elias 2, Fry 2, Gracey 1). Blocks – 10 (Lynn 2, Watson 3, Diehl 4, Gracey 1). Turnovers – 17. Team fouls – 16. Fouled out – 1 (J. Deleon Elias).

CENTERVILLE 58

(FG FT PTS) Totals – 22 12-14 58. Malachi Rice 8 7-8 23, KJ Rice 5 0-0 12, Kayden Rice 2 0-04, Abram Decena 1 1-2 3, Brady Cisler 6 2-2 14, Euan Lechtenberg 0 2-2 2. 3-point goals – 2 (KJ Rice). Rebounds – 45 (M. Rice 3, KJ Rice 10, K. Rice 7, Decena 9, Cisler 14, Lechtenberg 2). Assists – 9 (M. Rice 2, KJ Rice 3, K. Rice 2, Decena 2). Steals – 12 (M. Rice 4, KJ Rice 2, K. Rice 3, Decena 2, Lechtenberg 1). Blocks – 3 (M. Rice 2, KJ Rice 1). Turnovers – 13. Team fouls – 12. Fouled out – 0.

ELDON -- On the road Friday, the Indians enjoyed a 59-57 win over the Cardinal Comets for their fifth win of the season.

Following suit from the prior two games, Watson scored 21 points, including two, three-pointers. Diehl banked 13 with one three-pointer. Lynn added nine points, Deleon Elias six, Bishop five, Brock Nall three and Eli Fry two. The team had a total of 38 rebounds, of which Watson accounted for 14 of. Diehl had a high of five assist, and he and Bishop tied in steals with four each.

CLARKE 59

(FG FT PTS) Totals – 18 18-30 59. Lynn 2 4-4 9, Bishop 2 0-0 5, Watson 6 7-12 21, Diehl 4 4-8, 13, Deleon Elias 2 2-4 6, Fry 1 0-0 2, Nall 1 1-2 3. 3-point goals – 5 (Lynn 1, Bishop 1, Watson 2, Diehl 1). Rebounds – 38 (Lynn 5, Bishop 3, Watson 14, Diehl 4, Deleon Lieas 2, Fry 3, Gracey 4, Nall 3). Assists – 13 (Lynn 2, Bishop 1, Watson 4, Diehl 5, Deleon Elias 1). Steals – 15 (Bishop 4, Watson 1, Diehl 4, Deleon Elias 3, Gracey 2, Nall 1). Blocks – 4 (Waston 1, Diehl 2, Nall 1). Turnovers – 13. Team fouls – 13. Fouled out – 0.

CARDINAL 55

Cardinal individual stats not available at press time.

GIRLS

OSCEOLA -- At home last Monday, the Lady Indians fell 60-27 to the Creston Lady Panthers, who took an early lead in the game. In the first and second quarters, Creston only allowed two points apiece to Clarke, 17 in the third and then six in the fourth.

Reese Shaw and Maisy McCoy scored nine points each for the team, including three, three-pointers apiece. Reagan Fry added six points and Kya Thornton three. Shaw had eight total rebounds - five offensive and three defensive, and Thornton six - three offensive and defensive. Fry had two steals, and Shaw two blocks.

CLARKE 27

(FG FT PTS) Totals – 9 3-8 27. Reagan Fry 2 2-4 6, Kya Thornton 1 1-2 3, Reese Shaw 3 0-2 9, Maisy McCoy 3 0-0 9. 3-point goals – 6 (Shaw 3, McCoy 3). Rebounds – 29 (Fry 7, Miah Graves 1, Thornton 6, Shaw 8, McCoy 3, Piper Hertz 1, Abbie Schlichte 3). Assists – 5 (Fry 1, Graves 1, Thornton 1, Shaw 1, McCoy 1). Steals – 5 (Fry 2, Graves 1, Thornton 1, Schlichte 1). Blocks – 2 (Shaw). Turnovers – 24. Team fouls – 8. Fouled out – 0.

CRESTON 60

(FG FT PTS) Totals – 26 0-2 60. Kadley Bailey 12 0-0 29, Hollynn Rieck 1 0-2 2, Ella Turner 2 0-0 4, Adyson Morrison 2 0-0 6, Brynn Tussey 4 0-0 8, Braylee Pokorny 1 0-0 2, Jensan Tussey 1 0-0 3, Cora Smith 1 0-0 2, Kennedy Strider 2 0-0 4. 3-point goals – 8 (Bailey 5, Morrison 2, J. Tussey 1). Rebounds – 36 (Bailey 3, Rieck 7, Turner 5, Morrison 1, B. Tussey 8, Pokorny 7, Rohwyn Randall 1, Kinzley Downing 2, J. Tussey 1, Strider 1). Assists – 23 (Bailey 1, Rieck 15, Turner 2, B. Tussey 1, Pokorny 1, Downing 1, J. Tussey 2). Steals – 17 (Bailey 5, Rieck 3, Turner 5, Morrison 1, B. Tussey 1, Downing 1, Smith 1). Blocks – 1 (Bailey). Turnovers – 13. Team fouls – 8. Fouled out – 0.

OSCEOLA -- On Tuesday, the Lady Indians fell 63-50 to the Centerville Lady Big Reds. The Indians scored 16 total points in the first half to Centerville’s 33, and put up 24 to their 30 in the second half.

Shaw scored 14 total points, 12 from three-pointers and two at the free-throw line. Thornton picked up 11 points, including two three-pointers. McCoy added nine points by way of three’s.

Of the team’s 23 total rebounds - eight offensive and 15 defensive, Thornton had six, Miah Graves five, Shaw four, McCoy, Abbie Schlichte and Fry two each and one from Avery Watson. Fry had four assists of the team’s 11. Three steals each came from Graves, Thornton and McCoy, and Shaw had three blocks.

CLARKE 40

(FG FT PTS) Totals – 14 3-6 40. Fry 2 0-0 4, Graves 1 0-0 2, Thornton 4 1-2 11, Shaw 4 2-4 14, McCoy 3 0-0 9. 3-point goals – 9 (Thornton 2, Shaw 4, McCoy 3). Rebounds – 23 (Fry 3, Graves 5, Thornton 6, Shaw 4, McCoy 2, Avery Watson 1, Schlichte 2). Assists – 11 (Fry 4, Graves 2, Thornton 1, Shaw 1, McCoy 2, Watson 1). Steals – 10 (Fry 1, Graves 3, Thornton 3, McCoy 3). Blocks – 3 (Shaw). Turnovers – 21. Team fouls – 15. Fouled out – 1 (Fry).

CENTERVILLE 63

(FG FT PTS) Totals – 22 15-24 63. Brynlee Carney 0 3-4 3, Addison Tuttle 4 4-4 16, Payden Hoffman 2 0-0 4, Adriana Howard 7 3-6 17, Addison Drew 2 3-4 7, Kelsie Taylor 7 2-6 16. 3-point goals – 4 (Tuttle).

Rebounds – 48 (Taliyah Raub 1, Carney 1, Tuttle 4, Hoffman 2, Howard 19, Drew 1, Erin Shinn 3, Taylor 12). Assists – 19 (Raub 1, Carney 3, Tuttle 5, Hoffman 2, Howard 6, Drew 1, Taylor 1). Steals – 12 (Raub 1, Carney 1, Tuttle 3, Howard 4, Drew 1, Taylor 2). Blocks – 6 (Tuttle 1, Howard 4, Taylor 1). Turnovers – 16. Team fouls – 9. Fouled out – 0.

ELDON -- The Clarke Lady Indians took their third season win at Eldon on Friday, winning 57-51 over Cardinal. Clarke kept a lead throughout the first half, going into halftime 34-17. The Lady Comets surged back in the third quarter to put up 20 points while Clarke only put up eight, but still trailed by five going into the final quarter, where the Lady Indians kept their lead for the win.

CLARKE 57, CARDINAL 51

Individual stats not available at press time.