On Tuesday, May 28 , U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) will host a town hall meeting in Clarke County. Senator Ernst looks forward to hearing from constituents in the area about the issues most important to them. This town hall meeting is open to the public.

Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Clarke County Town Hall Meeting

10:15 a.m.

Southwestern Community College

2520 College Drive Osceola Center

Osceola