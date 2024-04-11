Budget hearings set for Clarke County, cities of Osceola and Murray

The Clarke County Board of Supervisors and cities of Osceola and Murray have all released their proposed budgets for fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025 and public hearing dates.

Clarke County

The Clarke County Board of Supervisors will hold their proposed budget hearing at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 22 at the Clarke County Courthouse in the Board of Supervisors room.

Total revenue and other sources budgeted for FY 24-25 is $10,115,915, down from the re-estimated FY 23-24, which was $11,887,221. Total expenditures and other financing uses for FY 24-25 is budgeted at $12,883,078, also down from the re-estimated FY 23-24′s $13,693,477, leaving a difference of $-2,767,163. The beginning fund balance on July 1 is budgeted at $5,136,594, with a June 30 total ending fund balance of $2,369,431.

Proposed tax rates per $1,000 taxable valuation in rural areas is 13.06204, and 7.77886 in urban areas. County-wide levies are budgeted at $3,779,110, rural only levies at $1,433,446, and a utility replacement excise tax of $143,541.

In the public notice for their April 1 public hearing about the proposed tax levy rate, the reason for the tax increase was listed as “increased expenses to continue operation of the county.”

City of Osceola

The City of Osceola will hold their proposed budget hearing at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23 at Osceola City Hall.

Total revenues and other sources budgeted for FY 2025 are $36,134,514, an increase from the re-estimated FY 2024′s $27,702,304. Total expenditures for the city is budgeted at $38,638,436, an increase of nearly $10,000,000 from FY 24′s $28,934,729. A difference of $-4,502,207 is seen between revenues and expenditures. The July 1 beginning balance is budgeted at $9,953,112, with a June 30 ending balance of $5,450,905.

The estimated total tax levy rate per $1,000 valuation on regular property is 14.77027, with agricultural land at 3.00375. The city of Osceola held their proposed tax levy public hearing on April 2. In the legal notice published March 21, the reasons listed for tax increases were: new general funding spending including 3% staff raises, two police interceptors, parks and rec Gator replacement, shelter house at ball field, picnic table replacements, new pool chairs and vacuum. Additional general fund dollars in the amount of $34,415 did not reflect a loss of $15,353 in state back-fill funding.

City of Murray

The City of Murray will hold their proposed budget hearing at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24 at Murray City Hall.

Total revenue and other sources budgeted for FY 2025 is $2,218,663, which is up from the re-estimated FY 2024′s $1,798,917. Total expenditures budgeted for FY 2025 are $1,980,578, up from 2024′s $1,588,581. The difference in revenues and expenses for FY 2025 is budgeted at $38,025. The July 1 beginning balance is budgeted at $1,128,961, with a June 30 ending balance of $1,166,986.

The estimated total tax levy rate per $1,000 valuation on regular property is 18.12042, with agricultural land estimated at 3.00375. The city of Murray held their proposed tax levy public hearing on April 10. In the legal notice published March 21, the reasons listed for tax increases were: “due to a drop in property valuations and the new HF718 legislation changes to the levying ability of a municipality.”

Additional information

All budget hearings are open to the public, who may voice their objections against or arguments in favor of any part of the proposed budgets. Copies of the budgets for Clarke County, City of Osceola and City of Murray appear in the public notices of this paper, as well as with the Clarke County Auditor’s office, and city clerks for respective city budgets.