State, federal candidacy underway

Those interested in running for a state or federal office could formally begin circulating their petition to be a candidate on Monday, Feb. 26.

Candidates must file an affidavit of candidacy and nomination petitions with the county auditor for county offices or with the Secretary of State office for federal and state offices. Nomination petitions are due 5 p.m. March 15.

At the federal level, Zach Nunn, Iowa’s Representative in the Third District, is running for re-election. The district includes Clarke County.

Nunn has Democratic challengers, all from Des Moines.

At the state level, Joel Fry-R is the incumbent for Iowa House District 24. Amy Sinclair-R is the incumbent for Iowa Senate District 12. Both have Democratic challengers.

Candidates must be a resident of the respective district. For the U.S. Representative seat, the candidate needs 1,726 signatures including at least 47 each of half of the counties in the district. The term is for two years. The winning candidate must be 25 when sworn in.

For the state representative seat, also a two-year term, 50 signatures are needed from the district. The winning candidate must be 21 when sworn in.

At the local level, Clarke County seats up for reelection are Clarke County Auditor, incumbent Janice White, Clarke County Sheriff, incumbent Rob Kovacevich, Board of Supervisors seat 1, incumbent Austin Taylor, and Board of Supervisors seat 3, incumbent Dean Robins.

Candidate filing for county offices is from March 4-22.