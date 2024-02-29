Hard fought game goes to Pella in round two of regionals

Clarke basketball traveled to Pella last Thursday for round two of regional play, and despite maintaining a close score on the board through the first three quarters with a two-point lead going into the fourth, the Pella Dutch found their footing with a series of successful 3′s to end Clarke’s season with a 60-54 loss. The loss brought Clarke to a season record of 18-6.

The game opened with Clarke winning the tip off, and Jack Cooley was fouled going to the rim which sent him to the free-throw line where he made quick work of putting two points up for Clarke. Pella’s Jack McGuire responded with two of his own. Cole White was the next two for Clarke, and McGuire made his single successful three of the night with a ball that found the net. Both teams continued to add points to their scores, often returning points. The first quarter closed out with Pella ahead 17-16.

Pella began the second quarter with possession, and Austin Schulte made a three right before time ran out on the shot clock. An attempt by Ashton Giza for a three of his own fell short, but a subsequent travel by Schulte turned the ball back over to Clarke with White in for two. Back and forth between the teams for points had Pella with two more, plus one from the free-throw line after a foul by White.

A good three by Bo Otto moved Clarke ahead by four, and two by Schulte on the buzzer ended the second quarter with Clarke up 27-25.

The third quarter began with Pella again with the ball, and Cameron Rowe quickly put up two to tie the score. Jesus Vega responded with a three, and then Otto with another two for a five-point lead. Ashton Giza was fouled and went 1 for 1 at the free throw line, and then Pella began their run on three-point shots with one by Luke Hardman. A three by Brayden Traetow closed the gap to 35-32, and Otto’s three was followed by a three by Romon Hugan. As the third quarter closed out, Clarke maintained a two point lead 42-40.

In the fourth quarter, Pella pulled ahead with a series of three’s, at one point up by nine at 51-42. Clarke worked up their make up their deficit by applying pressure to Pella’s offensive, pulling back with Giza three’s and regaining their lead 51-50.

With just over 90 seconds left in the contest, McGuire put two up, and Clarke fouls on Pella sent them to the line for successful baskets and with no time left on the clock, Otto shot a deep three that was good for the final score of 60-54.

Cooley and Otto finished the game as leading scorers with 14 and 13 points each. Otto accounted for three of the team’s seven three-pointers, with Giza for two, and Vega and Watson one each. Cooley led in rebounds with 11 total and seven total assists. He and Castro accounted for three steals each.

Pella 60, Clarke 54

P - 17–8–15–20

C - 16–11–15–12

Clarke

Totals (FG FT PTS) – 20 7-11 54, Ashton Giza 2 1-2 7, Jesus Vega 3 0-0 7, Bo Otto 4 2-2 13, Jack Cooley 5 2-2 14, Cole White 3 0-0 6, Brock Watson 2 0-0 5, Oscar Castro 1 0-0 2. FG shooting – 38.9%. 3-pts – 7 (Giza 2, Vega 1, Otto 3, Watson 1). Rebounds – 26 (Vega 4, Otto 2, Cooley 11, White 4, Watson 4, Castro 1). Assists – 17 (Giza 3, Vega 2, Otto 3, Cooley 7, Castro 2). Steals – 11 (Giza 2, Otto 2, Cooley 3, Watson 1, Castro 3). Blocks – 1 (Cooley 1). Turnovers – 12. Team fouls – 15. Fouled out – 0.

Pella

Totals (FG FT PTS) – 19 11-14 60, Jack McGuire 6 1-2 14, Luke Hardman 2 2-2 7, Brayden Traetow 3 5-6 14, Romon Hugan 1 0-0 3, Cameron Rowe 2 3-4 8, Austin Schulte 5 0-0 14. FG shooting – 44.2%. 3-pts – 11 (McGuire 1, Hardman 1, Traetow 3, Hugan 1, Rowe 1, Schulte 4). Rebounds – 28 (McGuire 7, Hardman 3, Traetow 2, Hugan 1, Rowe 7, Tyson Barnes 3, Schulte 3). Assists – 13 (McGuire 3, Hardman 4, Traetow 2, Rowe 2, Cade McGinley 1, Michael Manning 1). Steals – 11 (McGuire 4, Hardman 1, Traetow 1, Hugan 2, Rowe 2, Manning 1, Schulte 1). Blocks – 3 (McGuire 1, Hugan 2). Turnovers – 17. Team fouls – 15. Fouled out – 0.